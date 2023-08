Avery Dennison is advancing AD Circular — their state-of-the-art, pressure-sensitive label waste recycling program — in ASEAN

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 August 2023 – Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), a leader in global materials science and manufacturing, is taking responsibility for the matrix and liner waste its labels generate by providing an accessible and efficient recycling program that helps turn them into valuable resources.