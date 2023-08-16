A.S. Watson Group Triumphs with 12 Stevie® Awards in the 2023 International Business Awards® Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson, Honoured as Executive of the Year in Retail
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 August 2023 – A.S. Watson Group, the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer, has been recognised with an impressive 12 Stevie® awards at the 20th International Business Awards®. These includes 6 Gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze accolades, with being named Company of the Year in Retail. The Group’s extraordinary performance is further exemplified by the achievement of its CEO, Malina Ngai, receiving the title of Executive of the Year in Retail.