Johor Bahru city centre hotel demonstrates ongoing proactive endeavours in providing halal hospitality.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 6 September 2023 – Amari Johor Bahru, a 5-star hotel situated in the heart of Johor Bahru accepted the Best Halal Destination Award at the recent. The annual event took place at Puteri Harbour, Iskandar Puteri, on August 27, 2023, highlighting over 40 award categories encompassing the vibrant local tourism scene.