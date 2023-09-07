Asian Hardware Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 7 September 2023 – Asian Hardware Online Exhibition (AsianHardware 2023) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from September 07, 2023, to March 06, 2024, and will be an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the six-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of the Expo Nacional Ferretera and the International Hardware Fair Cologne (IHF) to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.