ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – DOCN

New York, New York – Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2023 –Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) between February 16, 2023 and August 25, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the CourtIf you purchased DigitalOcean securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.To join the DigitalOcean class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18119 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding DigitalOcean’s business. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) defendants lacked the skills and experience to assess complicated tax matters and therefore did not design or maintain effective controls over DigitalOcean’s accounting for income taxes; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ financial statements during the Class Period were inaccurate and materially misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.To join the DigitalOcean class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18119 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.——————————-Contact Information:Laurence Rosen, Esq.Phillip Kim, Esq.The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.275 Madison Avenue, 40th FloorNew York, NY 10016Tel: (212) 686-1060Toll Free: (866) 767-3653Fax: (212) 202-3827

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.