VeecoTech and Digital Penang To Host Webinar on the RM5000 MSME Digital Grant MADANI
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 18 October 2023 – VeecoTech Solutions and Digital Penang will be organising a joint webinar on the MSMEs Digital Grant MADANI, a government grant program that offers financial support to empower Malaysian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in their digital transformation journey.
Webinar Details:
Title: RM5000 MSME DIGITAL GRANT MADANI
Date: 25 October 2023, Wednesday
Time: 10 am to 11 am
Platform: Microsoft Teams
Our webinar speakers will be presenting key topics, including:
Attendees are also entitled to receive a free local SEO and social media calendar guide and even a free domain.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Digital Penang to host this webinar for Malaysian MSMEs. Our goal is to provide a platform for MSMEs to gain the knowledge and resources they need to embrace digitalisation,” said Alain Lye, Managing Director at VeecoTech.
The webinar is open to all Malaysian MSMEs. To complete your registration, kindly visit the official webinar registration page.
This RM 5000 matching grant is made possible by The Malaysia MADANI Framework, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).
