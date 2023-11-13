Murine Tsui Modelling School launches Modelling Training Course & APAC Super Models Contest

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15

September 2020 – For this year’s

Mid-Autumn Festival, Buono Thailand, presents their best-selling Durian Mooncake, “Buono

Snow Skin Mooncake” in brand-new elegant packaging inspired by the rabbit and

the moon in collaboration with Taiwanese illustrator Jun-Jun for guests to

celebrate the Moon Festival.

The Buono Snow Skin Mooncake is a

premium mooncake made with 100% luxury, Thai Monthong durian, also known as

“Golden Pillow”. Unlike other mooncakes on the market, which mix a number of

ingredients to make the fillings, Buono Snow Skin Mooncakes are made from pure,

fresh durian wrapped in a soft, smooth snow skin and is the ultimate indulgence

for mooncake lovers.

Buono, established since 2001, is a manufacturer and

exporter of plant-based frozen desserts based in Thailand, which has been

selling their best-selling Durian Mooncake in Hong Kong for a number of years.

Products are created with customers in mind, crafted with the highest quality

ingredients, and only when it passes stringent quality control measures, are

they then made available for purchase. There is a strong emphasis on quality,

safety and traceability when it comes to Buono’s products, and true to the

company’s motto of enhancing happy and healthy living, the durian Snow Skin

Mooncake is dairy free, gluten free and vegan. They are free from artificial flavors

or preservatives, making it the ultimate guilt-free indulgence for mooncake

lovers.

Inside

its elegant gift box and gift bag designed by Taiwanese illustrator Jun-Jun,

are 6 pieces of luxury mooncake, each individually wrapped with a cooling gel

inside, making it the ultimate gift for loved ones for this year’s moon festival.

The Buono Snow Skin Mooncake will be available

for the retail price of HKD228 at Fusion, Su-Pa-De-Pa, Food Le Parc, Taste,

Great Food Hall, Gourmet and ParknShop, the latter both online and offline.

About Buono

Established in 2001, Buono

(Thailand) Public Company Limited is Thailand’s leading

manufacturer of plant-based frozen food and desserts. Our mission is to create top quality food products that allow consumers maintain a happy and

healthy lifestyle. Our products, offered

both under our own brand and our customer’s private labels, are currently

available at major supermarkets globally including USA,

Australia, Europe and Asia. Sustainability, social responsibility, and the

communities we serve are at the heart of our business. We have been striving to

support local farmers through the provision of sourcing high quality, local

Thai produce as part of our sustainability drive, and supporting small

businesses. Buono uses cutting edge technologies and is continuously driving

product innovation to make sure its products are of the highest quality for its

customers.

For more information please visit: www.buonogroup.com