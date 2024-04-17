Merck Launches First All-in-One Genetic Stability Assay to Accelerate Biosafety Testing
- Proprietary Aptegra™ platform reduces five assays to one
- Results in 66% faster testing time and significantly lower cost for clients compared to traditional methods
- Only platform that meets all regulatory requirements to establish CHO genetic stability with a single test
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 April 2024 – Merck, a leading science and technology company, has launched the first all-in-one, validated genetic stability assay of its kind. The Aptegra™ CHO genetic stability assay leverages whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics to significantly accelerate biosafety testing for clients and therefore, their move into commercial production.
“Driving innovation in biosafety testing is essential to bringing new therapies to patients faster,” said Benjamin Hein, Head of Life Science Services, Life Science business of Merck. “CHO genetic stability testing has remained relatively unchanged for many years. The Aptegra™ platform transforms biosafety testing with a digital solution using next-generation sequencing.”