First Phosphate Intersects 92.5 m of 11.82% Igneous Phosphate Starting at Surface at Its Begin-Lamarche Project in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada
Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2024 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“First Phosphate” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce a third set of assay results from its ongoing 25,000 m drill program at its Bégin-Lamarche project located in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada. Since the drill program began in February 2024, a total of 23,398 m of drilling has been completed and assay results have now been returned for a total of 9,155 m of drilling. A total of 4,691 samples are still at the laboratory and results will be released as they become available.
Highlights:
Phosphate Mountain Zone
A total of 20 drill holes have been completed to date in the Phosphate Mountain Zone while results from only 5 drill holes have been received to date. Data received from these 5 drill holes shows grades of over 10% P2O5 over widths ranging from 7 m to 92 m. The Phosphate Mountain Zone has been drilled for a total length of 250 m to date. This zone is beginning to merge (from the southeast) with the Northern Zone where a 500 m thick phosphate mineralized envelope exists, one which has delineated up to 5 individual layers ranging from 60 m to 100 m in thickness starting at surface and continuing down to a depth of 300 m. The overall strike length of the Phosphate Mountain Zone and the Northern Zone is approximately 600 m.
Drill hole BL-24-56 intersected 11.82% P2O5 over 92.5 m from a starting depth of 6.5 m. Another high-grade intersection in hole BL-24-53 yielded 9.5% P2O5 over 62.3 m at a starting depth of 70.1 m (See Table 1).
Table 1 – Drill Results for the Phosphate Mountain Zone
1 Lengths are measured along the core. True widths are estimated to be between 70 and 90% of the core interval.
Northern Zone
2024 drill results to date indicate 4 mineralized phosphate layers ranging from 60 m to 100 m in thickness within a 500 m thick mineralized envelope starting at surface and continuing to a depth of 300 m. Additional drill holes are being added to this zone to better define the layers.
Drill hole BL-24-40 intersected 7.76% P2O5 over 88.2 m from a depth of 186.0 m including 9.33% P2O5% over 61.2 m. (See Table 2).
Table 2 – Drill Results for the Northern Zone
1 Lengths are measured along the core. True widths are estimated to be between 70% and 90% of the core interval.
2 Drill hole has been interpreted as drilled parallel to the phosphate layer (potentially along dip)
Northwestern Zone (NW)
Drill hole BL-24-45 intersected 7.97% P2O5 over 38.0 m from a starting depth of 22.0 m and drill hole BL-24-54 intersected 9.18% P2O5 over 40.0 m starting at 61.1 m (See Table 3). The Northwestern Zone has been drilled over a strike of 300 m and has returned values of between 8% and 10% P2O5 over widths ranging from 30 m to 40 m. This zone is located northwest of the main magnetic trend and phosphate mineralization area.
Table 3 – Drill Results for the Northwestern Zone
1 Lengths are measured along the core. True widths are estimated to be between 80% and 90% of the core interval.
Southern Zone
The Southern Zone has been drilled at 100 m spaced sections over a strike length of 1,000 m. Results to date from the Southern Zone show continuous widths of over 100 m of phosphate mineralization. Drill hole BL-24-55 indicates results of 4.60% P2O5 over 190.8 m starting at a surface depth of 4.0 m (See Table 4). The current results also confirm the presence of other higher grade phosphate layers as evidenced by drill hole BL-24-41 which returned 8.87% P2O5 over 12.6 m and drill hole BL-24-52 which returned 7.04% P2O5 over 43.7 m including a section of 12.28% P2O5 over 9.2 m.
Table 4 – Drill Results for the Southern Zone
1 Lengths are measured along the core. True width is estimated to be between 60% and 90% of the core interval
The technical parameters of the drill holes being released in this press release are shown in Table 5 below and their location is shown in Figure 1 below. Previously released results for drill holes from the current 2024 drill program are presented in Table 6.
Table 5 – Parameters for the Current Drill Holes Being Released
Table 6 – Other Previously Released Results for the 2024 Drill Campaign
Results from the earlier 2024 drill program are available at:
April 2, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/drilling-2m-vein-of-massive-apatite
March 19, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/initial-assay-results
Results from the earlier 4,274 m drill program conducted in 2023 can be found at:
June 5, 2023: https://firstphosphate.com/begin-lamarche-2023
