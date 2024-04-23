First Phosphate Intersects 92.5 m of 11.82% Igneous Phosphate Starting at Surface at Its Begin-Lamarche Project in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada

Published: April 23, 2024

Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2024 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“First Phosphate” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce a third set of assay results from its ongoing 25,000 m drill program at its Bégin-Lamarche project located in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada. Since the drill program began in February 2024, a total of 23,398 m of drilling has been completed and assay results have now been returned for a total of 9,155 m of drilling. A total of 4,691 samples are still at the laboratory and results will be released as they become available.

Highlights:

  • Phosphate Mountain Zone: Drill hole BL-24-56 intersected 11.82% P2O5 (phosphate) over 92.5 m starting at a surface depth of 6.5 m. Drilling in the Phosphate Mountain Zone revealed a thick layer (90 m) of phosphate bearing nelsonite outcropping on surface with numerous other high-grade intersections at greater than 10% P2O5.
  • Northern Zone: Drill hole BL-24-40 intersected 7.76% P2O5 over 88.2 m from a depth of 186.0 m including 9.33% P2O5 over 61.2 m.
  • Northwestern Zone: Drill hole BL-24-54 intersected 9.18% P2O5 over 40.0 m from a starting depth of 61.1 m.
  • Southern Zone: Drill hole BL-24-55 intersected 4.60% P2O5 over 190.8 m from a starting surface depth of 4.0 m.
“Drill results in the Phosphate Mountain Zone revealed a thick layer of very high grade igneous phosphate starting right at surface. This layer geometry creates an ideal scenario for an eventual starting point for an open pit operation,” said First Phosphate CEO, John Passalacqua. “The drill program will be completed on time by end of May 2024 and a 43-101 resource estimate will begin immediately once all remaining assays have been received from the lab.”

Phosphate Mountain Zone

A total of 20 drill holes have been completed to date in the Phosphate Mountain Zone while results from only 5 drill holes have been received to date. Data received from these 5 drill holes shows grades of over 10% P2O5 over widths ranging from 7 m to 92 m. The Phosphate Mountain Zone has been drilled for a total length of 250 m to date. This zone is beginning to merge (from the southeast) with the Northern Zone where a 500 m thick phosphate mineralized envelope exists, one which has delineated up to 5 individual layers ranging from 60 m to 100 m in thickness starting at surface and continuing down to a depth of 300 m. The overall strike length of the Phosphate Mountain Zone and the Northern Zone is approximately 600 m.

Drill hole BL-24-56 intersected 11.82% P2O5 over 92.5 m from a starting depth of 6.5 m. Another high-grade intersection in hole BL-24-53 yielded 9.5% P2O5 over 62.3 m at a starting depth of 70.1 m (See Table 1).

Table 1 – Drill Results for the Phosphate Mountain Zone

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) Fe2O3T (%)
BL-24-46 32.0 74.0 42.0 8.73 3.26 22.43
including 32.0 49.5 17.5 10.31 4.15 27.30
including 55.0 74.0 19.0 9.75 3.30 22.61
BL-24-46 111.0 135.0 24.0 12.47 4.63 30.05
BL-24-46 155.2 177.6 22.4 14.34 5.84 28.28
BL-24-46 225.0 252.0 27.0 11.15 3.85 19.81
BL-24-46 258.0 278.0 20.0 4.18 1.96 10.25
BL-24-51 70.0 111.0 41.0 7.72 1.88 16.09
BL-24-51 133.3 136.0 2.7 16.33 4.48 24.75
BL-24-51 152.5 157.5 5.0 11.85 4.54 23.67
BL-24-53 70.1 132.4 62.3 9.50 4.12 28.45
including 70.1 114.8 44.7 10.91 4.88 34.23
BL-24-53 154.1 246.0 91.9 6.92 3.50 20.08
including 192.0 220.5 28.5 10.98 5.35 27.27
BL-24-56 6.5 99.0 92.5 11.82 5.29 30.96
including 6.5 84.0 77.5 12.96 5.77 33.31
BL-24-56 123.0 162.0 39.0 8.43 3.18 17.56


1 Lengths are measured along the core. True widths are estimated to be between 70 and 90% of the core interval.

Northern Zone

2024 drill results to date indicate 4 mineralized phosphate layers ranging from 60 m to 100 m in thickness within a 500 m thick mineralized envelope starting at surface and continuing to a depth of 300 m. Additional drill holes are being added to this zone to better define the layers.

Drill hole BL-24-40 intersected 7.76% P2O5 over 88.2 m from a depth of 186.0 m including 9.33% P2O5% over 61.2 m. (See Table 2).

Table 2 – Drill Results for the Northern Zone

Hole From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) Fe2O3T (%)
BL-24-40 21.0 60.0 39.0 5.78 3.91 24.55
including 48.0 60.0 12.0 10.09 5.45 36.98
BL-24-40 186.0 274.2 88.2 7.76 2.86 21.87
including 213.0 274.2 61.2 9.33 3.14 24.13
BL-24-422 6.6 188.7 182.1 5.04 3.09 17.77
including 93.0 108.0 15.0 8.01 4.35 24.05
including 120.0 159.4 39.4 8.00 4.38 28.57

1 Lengths are measured along the core. True widths are estimated to be between 70% and 90% of the core interval.
2 Drill hole has been interpreted as drilled parallel to the phosphate layer (potentially along dip)

Northwestern Zone (NW)

Drill hole BL-24-45 intersected 7.97% P2O5 over 38.0 m from a starting depth of 22.0 m and drill hole BL-24-54 intersected 9.18% P2O5 over 40.0 m starting at 61.1 m (See Table 3). The Northwestern Zone has been drilled over a strike of 300 m and has returned values of between 8% and 10% P2O5 over widths ranging from 30 m to 40 m. This zone is located northwest of the main magnetic trend and phosphate mineralization area.

Table 3 – Drill Results for the Northwestern Zone

Hole From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) Fe2O3T (%)
BL-24-45 22.0 60.0 38.0 7.97 3.15 20.54
BL-24-54 61.1 101.1 40.0 9.18 4.80 28.16

1 Lengths are measured along the core. True widths are estimated to be between 80% and 90% of the core interval.

Southern Zone

The Southern Zone has been drilled at 100 m spaced sections over a strike length of 1,000 m. Results to date from the Southern Zone show continuous widths of over 100 m of phosphate mineralization. Drill hole BL-24-55 indicates results of 4.60% P2O5 over 190.8 m starting at a surface depth of 4.0 m (See Table 4). The current results also confirm the presence of other higher grade phosphate layers as evidenced by drill hole BL-24-41 which returned 8.87% P2O5 over 12.6 m and drill hole BL-24-52 which returned 7.04% P2O5 over 43.7 m including a section of 12.28% P2O5 over 9.2 m.

Table 4 – Drill Results for the Southern Zone

Hole From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) Fe2O3T (%)
BL-24-41 6.9 19.5 12.6 8.87 6.21 31.05
BL-24-41 96.0 141.0 45.0 5.18 3.08 17.68
including 96.0 126.0 30.0 6.14 3.75 20.04
including 135.0 141.0 6.0 7.48 3.17 26.64
BL-24-50 4.2 93.0 88.8 5.90 4.14 23.62
BL-24-52 67.0 183.0 116.0 4.54 3.47 19.48
BL-24-52 204.0 273.0 69.0 5.49 2.93 19.84
BL-24-52 204.0 247.7 43.7 7.04 3.62 24.50
including 204.0 228.0 24.0 7.77 4.14 29.02
including 238.5 247.7 9.2 12.28 5.59 30.41
including 258.0 273.0 15.0 4.33 2.50 15.79
BL-24-55 4.0 194.8 190.8 4.60 3.64 19.83
including 4.0 132.0 128.0 5.08 3.90 20.92
including 153.0 194.8 41.8 4.95 4.24 23.59
BL-24-57 3.5 81.4 77.9 4.71 3.17 19.33
including 3.5 48.0 44.5 4.89 3.30 20.06
including 63.0 81.4 18.4 7.85 5.10 28.82
BL-24-57 157.7 169.0 11.3 4.04 2.25 16.37
BL-24-57 183.9 194.0 10.1 6.58 3.86 22.58
BL-24-57 240.8 244.0 3.2 10.54 2.02 12.51

1 Lengths are measured along the core. True width is estimated to be between 60% and 90% of the core interval

The technical parameters of the drill holes being released in this press release are shown in Table 5 below and their location is shown in Figure 1 below. Previously released results for drill holes from the current 2024 drill program are presented in Table 6.

Table 5 – Parameters for the Current Drill Holes Being Released

Hole_ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth Zone
BL-24-40 326585 5403279 330 -45 282 Northern
BL-24-41 326011 5402284 125 -45 150 Southern
BL-24-42 326568 5403312 150 -45 201 Northern
BL-24-45 326253 5403348 305 -45 204 NW
BL-24-46 326814 5403914 150 -45 300 Mountain
BL-24-50 325795 5402184 125 -45 276 Southern
BL-24-51 326814 5403914 150 -60 244.7 Mountain
BL-24-52 325781 5402326 125 -45 300 Southern
BL-24-53 326851 5403845 150 -45 301 Mountain
BL-24-54 326348 5403342 350 -45 225 NW
BL-24-55 325852 5402300 125 -45 225 Southern
BL-24-56 326899 5403859 150 -45 288 Mountain
BL-24-57 325897 5402245 125 -45 300 Southern

Table 6 – Other Previously Released Results for the 2024 Drill Campaign

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) Fe2O3T (%)
BL-24-22 195.00 259.50 64.50 5.80 2.94 21.04
BL-24-23 21.00 175.10 154.10 7.02 4.40 27.34
BL-24-24 61.30 190.90 129.60 5.22 3.63 22.32
BL-24-25 74.20 117.00 42.80 9.89 3.54 28.65
BL-24-26 6.90 96.00 89.10 9.44 3.92 27.59
BL-24-27 138.00 189.00 51.00 4.41 3.05 20.62
BL-24-28 73.25 152.20 78.95 5.48 4.07 24.68
BL-24-29 99.00 276.00 177.00 4.46 3.63 22.85
BL-24-30 33.00 78.65 45.65 4.28 2.97 19.83
BL-24-31 119.85 213.80 93.95 7.16 3.49 18.76
BL-24-32 159.00 228.00 69.00 5.51 3.82 24.60
BL-24-33 3.80 110.00 106.20 5.00 3.70 21.19
BL-24-34 93.00 192.00 99.00 6.34 2.74 20.09
BL-24-35 212.50 253.70 41.20 6.25 3.44 19.55
BL-24-36 234.0 342.0 108.0 6.83 4.33 28.34
BL-24-37 84.0 126.0 42.0 6.03 4.47 28.57
BL-24-39 102.0 150.0 48.0 5.51 2.20 16.64
BL-24-43 111.0 369.0 258.0 5.41 4.33 22.19
BL-24-44 192.4 283.0 90.6 7.48 3.38 23.64
BL-24-47 153.0 304.0 151.0 3.89 3.36 19.51
BL-24-48 32.0 39.65 7.65 15.01 2.59 19.17
BL-24-49 72.5 105.5 33.0 8.65 3.77 24.05

Results from the earlier 2024 drill program are available at:
April 2, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/drilling-2m-vein-of-massive-apatite
March 19, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/initial-assay-results

Results from the earlier 4,274 m drill program conducted in 2023 can be found at:
June 5, 2023: https://firstphosphate.com/begin-lamarche-2023

