GE Jun, Chairman and CEO of TOJOY, Delivers an Inspiring Speech: “Leaping Ahead Again”

Published: April 24, 2024

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2024 – On April 19th, Ge Jun, CEO of TOJOY Smart Enterprise Services, delivered a powerful annual speech in Shenzhen, emphasizing the critical theme of “Leap Ahead Again” for Chinese entrepreneurs, and their second-generation enterprise successors. A former Global Vice President of Intel, Apple and NVIDIA, Ge Jun’s inspiring speech was attended by a multitude of both domestic and foreign entrepreneurs, industry experts, senior executives, policy makers, and industry media representatives.

