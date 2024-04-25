Ministry of Agriculture Supports Taiwanese Tea’s Entry into Singapore Market to Boost Global Presence
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2024 – The “2024 Taiwan-Singapore Tea Industry Business-matching and Exchange Event” in Singapore is held to assist Taiwan’s tea industry in expanding overseas markets, under the guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Taiwan Tea Manufacturers’ Association led four local tea producers—— HGT, HIGH TEA, GOOD YOUNG, and SHYE YUE to participate in this event. The event facilitated exchanges with local industry associations, distributors, and leading bubble tea businesses, with a focus on technology in tea production. It aimed to offer a fresh interpretation of Taiwan’s tea craftsmanship and mark a new beginning for Taiwan’s tea industry on the international stage.