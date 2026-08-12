Independence Day Security: Lahore Police Mobilizes 10,000 Officers for Citywide Independence Day Security

LAHORE: The Lahore Police has finalized a high-alert security plan for August 14 (Independence Day) celebrations, deploying more than 10,000 police personnel, officers, and specialized forces across the provincial capital.

The security strategy covers major public gathering points, including Liberty Chowk, Greater Iqbal Park, Mall Road, Fortress Stadium, and Canal Bank Road. Snipers will be stationed atop high-rise buildings overlooking main routes, while plainclothes officers from the Special Branch will monitor crowds to detect suspicious activities.

To handle large crowds safely:

3-Tier Checkpoints: Perimeter security will filter entry into public parks and monuments.

Perimeter security will filter entry into public parks and monuments. Aerial & CCTV Surveillance: Safe Cities Authority cameras will track traffic movement and density in real time.

Safe Cities Authority cameras will track traffic movement and density in real time. Emergency Response: Dedicated quick-response squads will be stationed at key intersections.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran emphasized that while public celebration is encouraged, security enforcement will strictly protect citizens against harassment, public disruption, or unlawful gatherings.