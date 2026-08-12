Narcotics Network Nailed: Lahore Police Busts Drug Gang in Capital Targeted Raids

LAHORE: As part of an ongoing drive against drug distribution, the Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted a series of targeted raids across multiple divisions, dismantling an inter-district syndicate supplying synthetic narcotics.

Special teams formed under the direction of Divisional SPs targeted key supply routes entering the city, focusing on high-risk zones around educational institutions and entertainment hubs.

According to the details, significant quantities of Ice (methamphetamine), premium cannabis, and illicit liquor were recovered during snap checks.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran reiterated that curbing drug peddling around academic institutions remains a top priority, urging parents and community members to report suspicious activity via the police helpline.

The Lahore Police confirmed that financial investigations are also underway to freeze assets linked to illegal narcotics trade.