Precision Patrols: Dolphin Squad & PRU Expand Grid Coverage Across High-Risk Sectors

LAHORE: The Lahore Police Operations Wing has expanded street coverage using the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units (PRU) across vulnerable sectors in Lahore’s six divisions. The strategy focuses on preventing snatching, street robberies, and commercial theft during high-traffic evening hours.

Under the upgraded patrol map, double-shift motorcycle patrols are deployed in commercial markets, banking belts, and major exit points. Integrating live mapping from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) allows field officers to respond to 15 emergency calls within an average window of 3 to 5 minutes.

Hotspot Identification: Intelligence-led deployment based on crime reporting heat maps. Random Pickets: Unannounced snap-checking at major sector intersections. Public Engagement: Field officers instructed to conduct visible, accessible patrols around busy markets.

The initiative aims to deter street criminals while increasing visible policing in residential and commercial districts.