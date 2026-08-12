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Iron Fist on Asphalt: Operations Wing and CTO Launch Special Drive Against One-Wheeling Gangs

August 12, 2026August 12, 2026By Staff Reporter
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One-Wheeler Boy

LAHORE: In a combined tactical operation, the Lahore Police Operations Wing and the City Traffic Police Lahore (CTP) launched a crackdown targeting illegal stunt-biking, one-wheeling, and altered motorcycle racing rings.

The drive targets both stunt riders and mechanics who facilitate dangerous modifications such as removing silencers or fitting noise-amplifying baffles. Operations Wing teams are carrying out door-to-door verification of previously identified repeat offenders while running intelligence sweeps on social media accounts that glorify illegal road stunts.

Operation MetricAction Details
Mechanic OversightFormal legal notices served to repair shops modifying bikes illegally.
Digital MonitoringSocial media monitoring of handles organizing street races.
Field PicketsSpecial holding points established across major boulevards and expressways.
Legal ActionDirect FIRs under motor vehicle laws and public nuisance statutes.

Police officials warned that modified bikes will be impounded immediately, and legal action will be extended to mechanics facilitating unauthorized structural modifications.

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