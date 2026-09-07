Lahore Weather Update: Dry Week Confirmed as City Climbs Back to 37°C

LAHORE: The dry spell forecast for Lahore has arrived on schedule. The city woke to clear skies on Monday, with the temperature already near 34 degrees Celsius through the late morning and a maximum expected around 35, and there is no rain in the seven-day outlook.

The eighth monsoon spell, which the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had flagged for the period from 29 August to 5 September and which put Lahore on the urban flooding list alongside Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot, has cleared the region. Sunday carried a residual shower probability that came to nothing. Monday is the first fully dry day of the new pattern.

The week-ahead numbers have firmed up rather than shifted. The maximum climbs to about 36 degrees on Tuesday, 37 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and eases only slightly to 36 on Saturday and Sunday. Night minimums hold between 26 and 27 degrees throughout. Shower probability is at or near zero on every day of the run.

That is close to what the Met Office had indicated at the weekend, when it put Monday at about 35 degrees, Tuesday at 36 and Wednesday through Friday at around 37. The only revision is at the back end: Saturday’s small chance of showers, which appeared in the weekend outlook, has since dropped out.

Lahore seven-day outlook

Day Max Min Rain chance Monday 7 September 35°C 27°C Nil Tuesday 8 36°C 27°C Nil Wednesday 9 37°C 27°C Nil Thursday 10 37°C 26°C Nil Friday 11 37°C 27°C Nil Saturday 12 36°C 27°C Nil Sunday 13 36°C 27°C Nil

Friday’s rain was the heaviest of the spell and by far the most uneven. Figures released by the Water and Sanitation Agency put the highest reading at Johar Town, at 100.2 millimetres, against 3mm at Allama Iqbal International Airport on the same day.

Gulshan-e-Ravi recorded 46.2mm and Samanabad 42.8mm, with 40.8mm at Ali Block in Garden Town and 40mm at the Nishtar Town director’s office. Kahna recorded 32.8mm, Farrukhabad 31.2mm, Jubilee Town 30.4mm, Upper Mall 26mm and Jail Road 25mm. At the low end, Shadipura recorded 7.2mm, Thokar Niaz Baig 6.2mm and Manawan 4mm.

WASA Lahore kept drainage operations running through the spell under managing director Ghaffran Ahmad. No fresh drainage incidents have been reported since the rain stopped.

Rescue 1122 can be reached on 1122 and WASA’s complaint line on 1334.

Analysis

The forecast verified, which is worth saying out loud. The weekend outlook gave 35, 36, 37, 37, 37 for Monday through Friday, and that is what the models are now carrying. Lahore’s rain forecasts are frequently wrong at the neighbourhood level, but its temperature forecasts in a settled post-monsoon pattern are reliable, and readers can plan the week on these numbers with reasonable confidence.

The relief lasted two days; the heat is back inside seventy-two hours. Friday and Saturday held the maximum near 32 degrees. By Wednesday the city is at 37. What matters more than the daytime peak is the night: minimums at 26 to 27 degrees mean buildings do not shed the day’s heat before the next one starts. That combination drives the evening electricity load, and it arrives in a week with nothing in the forecast to break it.

For growers, the timing was as good as it gets. Cotton and rice in the Kasur and Sheikhupura belts are both at a stage where standing water does damage. A spell that ended on 5 September rather than running into the second week of September limits that exposure, and a dry, warm run from Monday is broadly favourable for cotton picking. For the produce sheet the same clear week should show up as easing prices on the short-cycle vegetables within a session or two.

This looks like the end of the season, but the calendar says wait. Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India and upper Punjab typically begins in the second half of September, which leaves room for one more system. The PMD’s seasonal outlook had projected normal to below-normal rainfall across much of the country for July to September, with the sharpest negative departures in northeastern Punjab. A dry first half of September is consistent with that forecast rather than a departure from it.

What comes next is the air, not the water. The end of the monsoon starts the clock on Lahore’s other seasonal emergency. Wind speeds fall, the mixing layer shallows and the regional crop-residue burning season begins. The city typically has six to eight weeks between its last significant rain and its first sustained poor-air episode. Counting from 5 September, that puts the start of the smog window in the second half of October — and every dry, still day between now and then is one the city banks against itself.