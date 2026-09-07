Dolphin Squad, PRU Report Five Arrests in Weekly Crime Sweep

LAHORE: The Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit have released their weekly performance report following a series of operations against criminal elements in Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for the Dolphin Squad, five suspects involved in incidents of robbery and theft were arrested during the period. Two rifles, along with bullets and magazines, were recovered from the possession of those arrested. The Dolphin Squad also arrested three dangerous robbery gangs in the course of its operations.

SP Dolphin Bilal Ahmad said that during patrolling, 75 habitual offenders were arrested, including 10 proclaimed offenders, along with two court absconders.

During the operations, 13 suspicious cars and motorcycles were impounded at various police stations, while legal action was taken against 78 individuals.

According to the SP Dolphin, 15 suspects involved in one-wheeling and kite flying were also arrested. Under community policing, more than 67 people were rescued from different locations and shifted to safe places.

The Dolphin Squad was raised in Lahore as a motorcycle-mounted rapid response force, designed to reach the scene of street crime faster than conventional mobile patrols in a city where narrow lanes and dense traffic slow four-wheeled response. Riders operate in pairs on high-powered motorcycles across designated beats, with the Police Response Unit handling calls that require vehicle-based support.

The model was later extended to other districts of Punjab. Its weekly performance reporting has become a standard fixture of the Lahore Police communications calendar, providing a running account of street-crime enforcement between the release of formal crime statistics.

The categories in the report reflect the range of work assigned to the unit. Habitual offenders and proclaimed offenders are picked up on the strength of existing records and warrants rather than fresh incidents, while the impounding of suspicious vehicles is a preventive measure aimed at motorcycles and cars used in snatching.

The inclusion of one-wheeling and kite flying arrests places the squad within the broader enforcement drive against activities that carry a high injury risk on Lahore’s roads and rooftops. Both are prohibited under provincial law, with kite flying banned in Punjab following fatalities caused by metallic and chemically coated string.

The community policing figure covers rescue and relocation work rather than arrests, an element of the unit’s remit that receives less attention than its enforcement statistics.