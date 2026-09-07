Two Mobile Phone Thieves Arrested From General Hospital in Lahore

LAHORE: Kot Lakhpat police have arrested two mobile phone thieves from General Hospital in Lahore.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspects were traced and arrested with the help of CCTV footage. The arrested suspects would steal the mobile phones of attendants accompanying patients arriving at the hospital during night-time hours.

Police recovered the stolen mobile phones from the possession of the suspects, while a case has been registered against both and further investigation has begun.

The pattern described by police is a recognised one. Large public hospitals present a specific combination of conditions that petty theft rings exploit: continuous public access, high footfall at all hours, crowded waiting areas and corridors, and — crucially — attendants who are distracted, exhausted and emotionally preoccupied.

Night hours compound each of those factors. Attendants accompanying an emergency patient are frequently awake for extended periods, seated in shared waiting spaces, with belongings set down beside them. A person moving through a hospital at night attracts no suspicion, because there is no expectation that visitors will be present only during defined hours.

Lahore General Hospital, attached to the Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, is among the largest public tertiary care facilities in the city and receives a substantial volume of emergency referrals from across Lahore and adjoining districts.

The detail that the arrests followed a trace through CCTV footage reflects a broader shift in how volume property crime is investigated in Lahore.

Camera coverage across the city has expanded considerably since the establishment of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the deployment of the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre, which combines street camera networks with dispatch and monitoring functions. Public institutions including hospitals have separately installed their own systems.

Footage of this kind is most useful where an offence is reported promptly, because retention periods on institutional systems are finite and identification depends on reviewing a defined window. Delayed complaints frequently arrive after the relevant recording has been overwritten.

The recovery of stolen phones from the suspects is significant for the strength of the case. In mobile theft prosecutions, recovery at the point of arrest substantially improves evidentiary standing, since the alternative — establishing possession after a device has entered the resale chain — is considerably harder.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) allows reported stolen handsets to be blocked from local networks by IMEI, a mechanism intended to reduce the resale value of stolen devices. Its practical effect depends on victims reporting the theft with the IMEI number, which many do not retain.

Police advisories in such cases routinely recommend that attendants keep phones and wallets on their person rather than beside them, avoid leaving belongings unattended in waiting areas, and report any theft immediately so that CCTV review can begin while footage remains available.

Further investigation into whether the two arrested men are linked to additional incidents at the hospital continues.