Three Held in Mozang for Stunt Riding on Lahore’s Main Roads

LAHORE: The Police at Mozang police station in Lahore have arrested three suspects accused of performing life-threatening stunts and one-wheeling on the city’s roads.

According to police, the suspects were arrested from Janazgah Road during patrolling. The men were engaged in rowdyism and one-wheeling on main thoroughfares, police said.

Police said the suspects would perform one-wheeling in the company of friends, record videos of the stunts and circulate them on social media, where such clips are shared for attention and engagement.

Those arrested have been identified as Abeel, Umar and Barkat. A case has been registered against the suspects and they have been handed over to the investigation wing for further inquiry.

One-wheeling is a punishable offence in Punjab under provincial legislation enacted to curb stunt riding after a series of fatal accidents involving young motorcyclists. The law provides for penalties against the rider, and in specified circumstances extends liability to the owner of the motorcycle where the vehicle has been made available for the purpose.

Enforcement has traditionally been concentrated around weekends, public holidays and national days, when groups of riders gather on wide, lightly policed stretches of road. Lahore’s arterial roads and newly built underpasses and flyovers have become recurring venues, offering long, uninterrupted runs.

The recording and uploading of stunt footage has changed the character of the offence. What was once a local nuisance now carries an audience incentive, with riders competing for views on short-video platforms. Police in Lahore have previously used circulated clips as evidence, identifying riders and motorcycles from footage the riders themselves published.

Trauma surgeons at Lahore’s public hospitals have long flagged stunt riding as a source of severe head and spinal injuries, particularly among riders in their late teens who ride without helmets or protective equipment. Injuries are frequently compounded when a rider loses control at speed on a road shared with ordinary traffic.

The transfer of the case to the investigation wing means the record will now be prepared for submission to the trial court, where the challan will be filed. Police have not stated whether the motorcycles used in the stunts have been impounded, or whether any of the arrested men have previously been booked on similar charges.

Lahore Police have said in the past that arrests alone have limited deterrent value against stunt riding, and that impounding motorcycles and pursuing owners has proved more effective in reducing repeat offences.