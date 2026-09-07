Unidentified Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Near Allah Ho Chowk

LAHORE: An unidentified motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident on the service road near Mian Plaza, Allah Ho Chowk, with the driver of the vehicle involved fleeing the scene.

The victim’s face was found severely disfigured after the collision, which has hampered immediate identification. The driver of the unidentified vehicle involved in the crash escaped from the site before help arrived.

According to details, a traffic police team reached the location on receiving information and began the process of collecting evidence from the scene.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Syed Abdul Raheem Shirazi took notice of the incident and ordered that the vehicle that fled the scene be traced immediately. Instructions have been issued to the relevant teams to identify the vehicle involved in the accident with the help of Safe City and other cameras installed in the area.

Vehicle tracing in Lahore after a hit-and-run typically begins with the recovery of camera footage from the nearest Safe City poles and from private CCTV installed at commercial plazas and fuel stations along the route. Investigators work backwards and forwards from the time of impact to establish the direction of travel, then attempt to isolate a registration number or a distinguishing feature of the vehicle. Where a number plate is legible, it is matched against motor registration records held by the Excise and Taxation Department.

Service roads present a particular difficulty in such cases. They carry mixed traffic at uneven speeds, are used heavily by motorcyclists seeking to avoid main-carriageway congestion, and are frequently obstructed by parked vehicles that limit sight lines for both riders and drivers.

Where a victim cannot be identified at the scene, the body is shifted for medico-legal formalities and details are circulated to police stations and to welfare organisations that maintain records of unclaimed bodies. Families searching for a missing relative are usually directed to the mortuary of the nearest teaching hospital.

Identification also has a bearing on the criminal case. Registration of an FIR and the eventual prosecution of the driver do not depend on the victim being named, but compensation claims, inheritance matters and civil remedies do.

Motorcyclists remain the most vulnerable category of road user in Lahore, accounting for a large share of fatalities recorded on the city’s roads. Traffic authorities have repeatedly cited helmet use, lane discipline and the encroachment of service roads as recurring factors in serious crashes.

Police have not yet confirmed the registration of a case in the incident. Further legal action will follow the identification of the vehicle and its driver.