22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Struck by Car in North Cantt

LAHORE: A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after being struck by a car in the North Cantt area of Lahore.

According to police, Ahsan, who was injured in the accident, was immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment, but he could not survive his injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the car, Ashfaq, along with the vehicle, and placed him in the lock-up. Police and a forensic team also collected important evidence from the scene of the incident.

A case has been registered against the nominated suspect, driver Ashfaq, on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Hasnain.

According to SP Cantt Investigations Rahila Iqbal, the arrested suspect has been handed over to the investigations wing for further inquiry.

SP Cantt Investigations Rahila Iqbal said that those who drive with negligence and carelessness do not deserve any concession, and that strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.

The circumstances of this death — a young rider on a motorcycle, struck by a larger vehicle, dying of injuries after being taken to hospital — describe the single most common road fatality profile in Lahore.

Motorcycles constitute the overwhelming majority of registered vehicles in Punjab, a consequence of affordability and the limited reach of mass transit outside a small number of corridors. That share is mirrored, disproportionately, in casualty figures. In a collision between a motorcycle and a car, the rider has no structural protection, no restraint system and no crumple zone; the entire energy of the impact is transferred to the body.

Helmet use remains the most consequential variable in survivability, and compliance across Lahore remains partial despite its statutory requirement and periodic enforcement drives.

The detail that a forensic team collected evidence at the scene is more significant than it may appear.

Prosecutions arising from fatal road collisions in Pakistan have historically depended heavily on eyewitness testimony, which is vulnerable to withdrawal, unavailability and pressure toward compromise. Physical evidence — skid marks, impact debris distribution, vehicle damage geometry and the final rest positions of the vehicles — allows speed and point of impact to be reconstructed independently of what any witness later says.

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency, established in Lahore in 2011, provides analytical support in such cases and is among the more developed forensic institutions in South Asia.

Cases of death caused by rash or negligent driving are ordinarily registered under Section 320 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which addresses qatl-i-khata by rash or negligent driving.

A structural feature of Pakistani law is that offences affecting the human body fall within the Qisas and Diyat framework, under which the legal heirs of the deceased may compound the offence. In practice, a substantial proportion of fatal road collision cases conclude through compromise between the parties rather than through conviction and sentence — a pattern road safety researchers cite as a limitation on deterrence.

Further investigation by the Cantt investigations wing is under way.