Lahore Market Rate List for Monday, 7 Sept 2026

LAHORE: Local tomato rose another Rs20 a kilogram on Monday’s official rate list, taking it to Rs205 and Rs60 above where it stood on Friday, while onion added Rs10 to Rs230. Both lines have now risen in two consecutive published sessions, and both are at their highest levels of the month.

The daily notification issued by the Market Committee, Lahore, under the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department carried rises on four vegetable lines and cuts on three. The cuts landed on okra, bitter gourd and farm cucumber, three of the items that had climbed through the rain spell. Every line in the poultry column stayed exactly where Friday’s notification left it, a third published session without movement.

The fruit sheet was close to frozen. Three lines moved, each by Rs10, and the mango column held at three varieties for a fourth session.

Item Sunday → Monday Tomato (local) Rs185 → Rs205 Onion Rs220 → Rs230 Cauliflower Rs150 → Rs160 Green chilli Rs100 → Rs110 Okra Rs210 → Rs200 Cucumber (farm) Rs100 → Rs90 Broiler meat, retail Rs483 — unchanged

Meat, poultry and eggs

Live broiler chicken was notified at Rs319 per kilogram in the wholesale market, unchanged. The farm gate rate held at Rs305 and the retail rate for live birds at Rs333. Broiler meat was again notified at Rs483 per kilogram for the retail counter, the level set on Friday after that day’s Rs14 cut and carried without change through Sunday.

Farm eggs were unchanged at Rs241 per dozen, with the wholesale crate again quoted at Rs7,110. The egg lines have not moved since Tuesday.

The notification repeats its standard rider on weight: broiler meat will not include the beak or the undressed gizzard, while cleaned liver and gizzard may be counted in the weight. It is a technicality on paper and the most frequently disputed clause at the scale in practice.

Mutton and beef, which are notified separately from the Market Committee’s daily produce and poultry sheets, remained at Rs1,600 and Rs800 per kilogram.

Vegetables

Local tomato was quoted at Rs205 per kilogram against Rs185 on Sunday. The line has now moved Rs145 to Rs185 to Rs205 across three published sessions, a rise of Rs60 in two moves. Kabul and Iranian tomato were both left blank for a fifth consecutive session, unavailable in the wholesale market, which leaves the local variety carrying the whole line without a substitute.

Onions climbed Rs10 to Rs230, the highest figure the sheet has carried this month and Rs40 above Friday’s Rs190. In four trading days the onion line has travelled Rs35 down and Rs40 back up.

Cauliflower added Rs10 to Rs160 and green chilli Rs10 to Rs110, its first move in a week. Capsicum held at Rs270, keeping its place as the dearest domestic vegetable on the sheet.

The cuts were concentrated in the items that had risen through the wet days. Okra eased Rs10 to Rs200, its first fall after a Rs50 climb across Wednesday and Thursday. Bitter gourd came down Rs10 to Rs140 and farm cucumber Rs10 to Rs90, both reversing Sunday’s Rs10 rises exactly.

The rest of the column stood still. Desi garlic held at Rs165, Harnai garlic at Rs280 and Chinese garlic went unquoted for a sixth session. Thai ginger held at Rs335 and Chinese ginger at Rs320, keeping the two imported gingers at the top of the sheet. Bottle gourd stayed at Rs160, ridge gourd at Rs80, brinjal at Rs100, cabbage at Rs130, desi tinday at Rs180, thick beans at Rs120 and Chinese carrot at Rs130. Fenugreek held at Rs290.

Citrus, which had fallen for two straight sessions, stopped falling. Desi lemon held at Rs145 and Chinese lemon at Rs85.

At the cheaper end the order was unchanged: pumpkin remained the lowest item on the sheet at Rs25 a kilogram, followed by sugar-free potato at Rs32, farm spinach at Rs70, and ridge gourd and arvi at Rs80. New potato with raw skin, desi cucumber, turnip, desi carrot, radish, qulfa and mazoo were all left unquoted.

Fruit

The mango column held at three varieties for a fourth session. Ratth rose Rs10 to Rs295, Chaunsa late was unchanged at Rs315 and black Chaunsa at Rs250. Anwar Ratol, Fajri, Chaunsa Moosi, white Chaunsa, plain Chaunsa and raw mango were all blank again. The list carried nine mango lines in the first week of August.

Gacha special apple added Rs10 to Rs370, its third rise in four sessions and a Rs30 gain over that stretch. Gacha first grade held at Rs250. The two hill Kala Kulu grades introduced on Sunday were carried forward unchanged, the special grade at Rs310 and the standard grade at Rs200. Plain Kala Kulu remained unquoted.

Pear was the third mover, up Rs10 to Rs330.

Everything else on the fruit sheet stood still. Sundar Khani grapes remained the costliest listed item at Rs595 a kilogram, ahead of coconut at Rs475 each and Irani dates at Rs445. Gola grapes held at Rs285, new desi pomegranate at Rs300, papaya at Rs280, special peach at Rs320, guava at Rs200, persimmon at Rs200, cheeku at Rs200 and garma at Rs185. Iraqi dates held at Rs350 and Aseel dates at Rs315. Sweet potato stayed at Rs80 and sugarcane sticks at Rs55.

Bananas were unchanged at Rs200 per dozen for the top grade and Rs140 for the second. Sweet orange held at Rs180 a dozen, musambi at Rs130, grapefruit at Rs23 each and Lakki corn cobs at Rs26 each. First-grade peach, plum and white apricot were unquoted.

Official rate list, Monday 7 September 2026

Rates below are per kilogram unless stated otherwise, as notified by the Market Committee, Lahore. Grade A is the awwal column on the official sheet and Grade B the doim. A dash means the item was not quoted.

Meat, poultry and eggs

Item Unit Rate Mutton per kg Rs1,600 Beef per kg Rs800 Broiler chicken (live, farm gate) per kg Rs305 Broiler chicken (live, wholesale) per kg Rs319 Broiler chicken (live, retail) per kg Rs333 Broiler meat (retail) per kg Rs483 Farm eggs per crate Rs7,110 Farm eggs per dozen Rs241

Vegetables

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Onion per kg Rs230 Rs215 Potato (sugar-free) per kg Rs32 Rs29 Potato (new, raw skin) per kg – – Tomato (local) per kg Rs205 Rs190 Tomato (Kabul) per kg – – Tomato (Iranian) per kg – – Garlic (desi) per kg Rs165 Rs157 Garlic (Harnai) per kg Rs280 Rs270 Garlic (China) per kg – – Ginger (Thailand) per kg Rs335 Rs320 Ginger (China) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Okra per kg Rs200 Rs190 Capsicum per kg Rs270 Rs257 Brinjal per kg Rs100 Rs95 Cabbage per kg Rs130 Rs124 Cauliflower per kg Rs160 Rs152 Arvi per kg Rs80 Rs76 Spinach (farm) per kg Rs70 Rs66 Beans (thick) per kg Rs120 Rs114 Tinday (desi) per kg Rs180 Rs172 Pumpkin per kg Rs25 Rs23 Green chilli per kg Rs110 Rs105 Bitter gourd per kg Rs140 Rs133 Cucumber (farm) per kg Rs90 Rs85 Cucumber (desi) per kg – – Bottle gourd per kg Rs160 Rs152 Ridge gourd per kg Rs80 Rs76 Carrot (China) per kg Rs130 Rs124 Carrot (desi) per kg – – Lemon (desi) per kg Rs145 Rs138 Lemon (China) per kg Rs85 Rs80 Fenugreek per kg Rs290 Rs276 Turnip per kg – – Radish per kg – – Qulfa per kg – – Mazoo per kg – –

Fruit

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Mango (Chaunsa late) per kg Rs315 Rs300 Mango (Ratth) per kg Rs295 Rs282 Mango (Chaunsa black) per kg Rs250 Rs240 Mango (Anwar Ratol) per kg – – Mango (Fajri) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa Moosi) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa white) per kg – – Mango (raw) per kg – – Apple (Gacha special) per kg Rs370 Rs345 Apple (Gacha first) per kg Rs250 Rs232 Apple (Kala Kulu hill, special) per kg Rs310 Rs290 Apple (Kala Kulu hill) per kg Rs200 Rs187 Grapes (Sundar Khani) per kg Rs595 Rs567 Grapes (gola) per kg Rs285 Rs272 Pomegranate (new desi) per kg Rs300 Rs285 Papaya per kg Rs280 Rs267 Guava per kg Rs200 Rs190 Peach (special) per kg Rs320 Rs306 Peach (first grade) per kg – – Pear per kg Rs330 Rs315 Persimmon (Japanese fruit) per kg Rs200 Rs191 Sapodilla (cheeku) per kg Rs200 Rs190 Musk melon (garma) per kg Rs185 Rs176 Plum (aloo bukhara) per kg – – Apricot (white) per kg – – Dates (Irani) per kg Rs445 Rs422 Dates (Iraqi) per kg Rs350 Rs330 Dates (Aseel) per kg Rs315 Rs298 Sweet potato per kg Rs80 Rs76 Sugarcane sticks per kg Rs55 Rs52 Banana (first grade) per dozen Rs200 Rs180 Banana (second grade) per dozen Rs140 Rs125 Sweet orange per dozen Rs180 Rs172 Musambi per dozen Rs130 Rs124 Grapefruit each Rs23 Rs22 Corn cobs (Lakki) each Rs26 Rs25 Coconut each Rs475 Rs452

Milk and yogurt

Loose milk and yogurt do not appear on the daily Market Committee sheet. Both are covered by a standing maximum retail price fixed by the Deputy Commissioner under the Punjab Foodstuffs (Control) Act, revised occasionally rather than rewritten every morning.

That price remains Rs170 per litre for loose milk and Rs190 per kilogram for yogurt. Neither has been widely available at those rates. Milk continued to sell at between Rs200 and Rs230 a litre across most of the city on Monday, and yogurt at Rs240 to Rs280 a kilogram.

The reason is structural rather than administrative. More than 90 per cent of Pakistan’s milk moves through an informal chain of small producers, village collectors, dodhis and neighbourhood shops, with almost no cold-chain infrastructure and no documented cost of production. A notified retail price set without reference to the farmgate rate and the collector’s margin leaves the shopkeeper at the end of the chain unable to meet it.

Gold, silver and currency

Bullion markets were closed on Sunday, so Monday opened on Saturday’s close. The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association has 24-karat gold at Rs465,536 per tola, with the 10-gram rate at Rs399,122, after Saturday’s Rs3,600 fall. That followed a Rs3,900 rise on Friday, which had taken the rate to Rs469,136.

At the opening quote the 22-karat rate works out at about Rs426,741 per tola, 21-karat at about Rs407,344 and 18-karat at about Rs349,152. Silver stands at Rs7,098 per tola after Saturday’s Rs63 fall.

The move followed the international market, where gold slipped $36 to $4,430 an ounce with a $20 local premium.

In the open currency market the US dollar was quoted at Rs277.95 buying and Rs278.45 selling, unchanged. The Saudi riyal was at Rs74.00 and Rs74.65 and the UAE dirham at Rs75.70 and Rs76.53, the two rates Lahore families living on remittances watch most closely. The euro was at Rs322.98 and Rs326.96 and the pound sterling at Rs376.42 and Rs380.63. The Kuwaiti dinar was the highest-valued currency on the counter at Rs886.05 and Rs896.65, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs733.64 and Rs744.95.

Fuel

Petrol is notified at Rs345.87 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs378.05, under the notification issued for the period beginning 5 September. That notification expires today, and a fresh one is due for Tuesday.

Correction: this paper’s rate report of 6 September gave high-speed diesel as Rs378.50. The correct notified figure is Rs378.05, arrived at by adding the Rs3.74 increase to the Rs374.31 rate that applied on 4 September. Petrol at Rs345.87 was reported correctly and is Rs3.13 below the Rs349.00 of 4 September.

The federally notified LPG consumer rate for September stands at Rs258.65 per kilogram, with an 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder priced at Rs3,052.09 after OGRA raised the rate by Rs4.33 a kilogram from September 1. The same cylinder cost Rs2,848.91 in July and Rs3,000.92 in August. Complaints of sales above the notified price continue to come in from the peri-urban belt, where piped gas coverage is thin and the cylinder is the only option.

The figures above are the notified list, not what most households paid. In Township, Samanabad, Shadman and the katchi abadis, the familiar gap held on Monday. Tomato at Rs205 on paper was being asked for above Rs230 in several retail markets, and onion above Rs250.

Enforcement rests with price-control magistrates working under the district administration, who can fine or seal a shop selling above the notified rate. With thousands of retail points across the district and a list rewritten every morning, inspection reaches only a fraction of them. Complaints can be registered on the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department helpline, 0800-02345, and the department has repeated that a rate list without an official stamp is not valid.

Analysis

The rain lag is now visible in full. This paper argued on Sunday that a wet loading week reaches the notification one to two sessions after the rain itself. Tomato has since gone Rs145 to Rs185 to Rs205, a Rs60 rise in two moves, with the second move smaller than the first. That deceleration is the shape a supply shock takes when it is working itself out rather than deepening. If Monday’s arrivals were normal, the next session should show tomato flat or lower.

The cuts are the more useful half of the sheet. Okra, bitter gourd and farm cucumber each came down Rs10, and each had risen during the wet days. All three are picked continuously rather than stored, which means the notification registers a return to normal picking within a session or two of the weather clearing. That the reversal has begun on the perishable, short-cycle lines while tomato and onion are still climbing tells you the disruption was in loading and transport, not in the crop.

Onion is the exception to that reading, and it usually is. It rose again while its neighbours fell, and it is now Rs40 above Friday. Onion is stored rather than sold straight off the field, so its price responds to what commission agents expect over the coming fortnight rather than to what arrived this morning. A rise on a clear Monday is a positioning move, not a supply one.

Three published sessions without a poultry move is a real signal. The spread between the wholesale live bird at Rs319 and dressed retail meat at Rs483 is Rs164 per kilogram, exactly where it stood on Sunday and Rs4 below Wednesday. That spread is the working margin for chicken shops across Township, Samanabad and Shadman, and it is the number most often at the centre of a price-control dispute. A margin that does not move through a wet weekend and into a dry week suggests shed supply from the Kasur and Sheikhupura belts is comfortable.

Diesel is the number to watch tonight, not petrol. The current notification expires today and a fresh one is due for Tuesday. Almost nothing on the produce sheet moves on petrol. Mandi arrivals, inter-district haulage and delivery runs into neighbourhood bazaars are diesel, and freight is the first cost a commission agent passes forward. Diesel has now risen in two consecutive reviews, from Rs372.03 to Rs374.31 to Rs378.05. A third rise would begin showing up in the vegetable column within the week.

The fruit sheet has stopped rotating and started drifting. Three lines moved, all by Rs10, all upward, and the mango column has been static at three varieties for four sessions. Apple is doing the work: Gacha special has added Rs30 in four sessions and the hill Kala Kulu grade split introduced on Sunday was carried straight through. Committees split grades when volume arrives and quality starts to vary. Expect the mango lines to disappear within a fortnight and the first citrus entries to appear behind the apples.

The number to watch this week. Tomato, which takes over from onion. At Rs205 it is the single line moving household perception of food inflation fastest, it is Rs60 up in two sessions, and it is the one item on the sheet with no substitute listed — Kabul and Iranian tomato have both been blank for five sessions running.