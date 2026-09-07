Pakistan Meet Hong Kong in Crucial Women’s Asia Cup Group A Clash

LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s team takes the field against Hong Kong on Monday in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, in a Group A fixture that has taken on considerable significance for the national side’s semi-final prospects.

The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The national team, led by Fatima Sana, opened its campaign with a win over Thailand. In its second match, however, Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of traditional rivals India, with the entire side dismissed for just 55 runs.

Despite that loss, Pakistan sit second in Group A with two points, while Hong Kong occupy the bottom position in the group after losing both of their matches.

Victory on Monday matters for Pakistan because it would strengthen the side’s position in the race for a semi-final place. Hong Kong, for their part, will be determined to secure their first win of the tournament.

Hong Kong were beaten by 137 runs by India in their previous outing, having earlier lost their opening match to Thailand by six runs — a narrow margin that suggests the side is capable of competing when conditions and momentum are in its favour.

Eight teams are taking part in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup. At the conclusion of the group stage, the top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The final of the tournament will be played in Dubai on September 13.

The collapse against India will occupy the Pakistan think tank more than the result itself. A total of 55 in a T20 international leaves no scope for the bowling attack, and the manner of the dismissal points to difficulties against disciplined seam and spin in the middle overs — a recurring theme for the side in recent multi-nation events.

Against a lower-ranked opponent, the priority for the management will be time in the middle for the top order and a total that allows the bowlers to defend with an improved net run rate, which can prove decisive if qualification comes down to fine margins between second-placed sides.

-with additional inputs by Minahil Imran