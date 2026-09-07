Rescue 1122 Divers Recover Body from Rohi Nallah at Gujjumatta

LAHORE: The body of a man has been recovered from the Rohi Nallah near Sabzi Mandi Gujjumatta in Lahore, rescue officials said.

According to Rescue 1122, a diving team carried out the operation and pulled the body out of the drain. Rescue officials said the body is that of an unidentified man.

The body has been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

Where a body is recovered without identification, it is shifted for medico-legal examination at a designated hospital, where the cause and approximate time of death are determined. Police record the recovery, circulate a description to police stations and to welfare organisations that maintain records of missing persons, and retain the body for a prescribed period before burial arrangements are made through a welfare trust if no relative comes forward.

Identification in such cases frequently depends on physical descriptions, clothing, documents recovered from the body or reports of missing persons filed at nearby police stations. Post-mortem examination determines whether the death resulted from drowning or occurred before the body entered the water, a distinction that determines whether the matter proceeds as a case of unnatural death or as a criminal investigation.

Rohi Nallah is among the open drainage channels that run through the southern periphery of Lahore, carrying storm water and effluent through built-up localities including the area around Sabzi Mandi Gujjumatta. Sections of the city’s open drains pass close to roads, markets and residential settlements, and are frequently unfenced.

Rescue 1122’s water rescue and diving teams are called out regularly for recoveries from these channels, from the canal and from the river, with the frequency rising during the monsoon when water levels and flow speeds increase. Civic agencies have been urged repeatedly by residents and public representatives to fence high-risk stretches and improve lighting along drain-side roads, particularly where footpaths run directly alongside open water.

Police have not indicated how long the body may have been in the water, nor whether any case has been registered. Identification efforts are continuing.