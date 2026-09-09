Pakistan Win Tug of War Bronze at World Nomad Games in Bishkek

BISHKEK/LAHORE: Pakistan has won a bronze medal in the tug of war competition at the World Nomad Games 2026, adding to the country’s standing in international sport.

Railways Police constable Yasir Abbas captained the Pakistan tug of war team. Under his leadership, the national side finished first in the round matches, defeating all its opponents including England, Brazil, Russia and India.

Pakistan then defeated Iran in the decisive tug of war contest to claim the bronze medal.

The World Nomad Games were held from 31 August to 6 September in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, with athletes from 113 countries taking part.

The Games are a multi-sport event dedicated to the traditional sports of nomadic and pastoral cultures. The programme spans horseback disciplines including kok-boru, wrestling styles from across Central Asia and beyond, mounted archery, eagle hunting, and strength events such as tug of war. First staged in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, the Games have grown into one of the largest gatherings of traditional-sport athletes in the world, with participation extending well beyond the historically nomadic regions.

Railways police jawan Yasir Abbas illuminated Pakistan’s name at the international games through an outstanding performance.

Inspector General Railways Police Muhammad Wasal Fakhar Sultan congratulated constable Yasir Abbas and the national tug of war team on the notable success.

The IG Railways said the encouragement of sporting activity within the Railways Police would continue in full measure, and that every possible support would be extended to athletes to express their abilities in the sporting arena.

That a serving police constable captained a national team is not incidental. Departmental sport has for decades been the principal support structure for athletes in Pakistan outside cricket, with the armed forces, police services, railways, WAPDA and banks providing employment, training facilities and paid leave for competition.

For athletes in disciplines that attract no commercial sponsorship — and tug of war attracts none — that structure is frequently the only route to sustained international participation. The alternative, in the absence of a funded national federation, is self-financing, which for most athletes means not competing at all.

Tug of war is a considerably more technical discipline than its playground reputation suggests. Competition is governed internationally by weight classes, with strict rules on footwear, grip, rope handling and the prohibition of locking the rope to the body. Success depends on synchronised pulling rhythm, the angle of the body relative to the ground, and the anchor’s positioning — as much on timing as on raw strength. The sport featured on the Olympic programme from 1900 to 1920.

Result summary