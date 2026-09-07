Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt Faces Ban Threat After Dope Test Returns Positive

LAHORE: Internationally recognised Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt has returned a positive dope test, raising the possibility of a ban.

According to details, Inam Butt underwent a dope test during the Asian Beach Games held in China in April. Following the positive result, a ban may be imposed if the World Anti-Doping Agency is not satisfied with the wrestler’s explanation.

Sources have stated that ahead of the Games, Inam Butt had taken medication for the treatment of his eyes, and that the medicines in question have no connection with performance enhancement.

According to sources, Inam Butt informed WADA about the list of medicines, along with medical scans and the doctor’s prescription. WADA has also granted permission for the use of the medication for a period of one year.

Discussions between Inam Butt and world anti-doping authorities are continuing for the purpose of clarifying the doping matter.

Under the World Anti-Doping Code, an athlete is responsible for any prohibited substance found in their sample, regardless of intent — the principle of strict liability. Where a substance has been taken for a documented medical condition, the recognised route is a Therapeutic Use Exemption, which must ordinarily be obtained before the substance is used and which requires supporting medical evidence from a treating physician.

An athlete who returns an adverse analytical finding is entitled to have the B sample tested and to present their case before a disciplinary panel. Sanctions vary widely depending on the substance involved, whether the violation is found to be intentional, and the degree of fault established, ranging from a reprimand to a multi-year period of ineligibility.

Inam Butt is among the most recognised names in Pakistani wrestling and has competed extensively on the international circuit, including at Commonwealth and Asian level. Beach wrestling, contested at the Asian Beach Games, is a variant of the sport conducted on sand in a circular arena.

The account of the medication and the correspondence with WADA has been attributed to sources rather than to a formal statement. No confirmation has been issued by the World Anti-Doping Agency, and no disciplinary finding has been announced. The Lahore Times will carry the wrestler’s own statement and any decision by the anti-doping authorities as and when they are made available.

-with additional inputs by Minahil Imran