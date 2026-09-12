Lahore City Beat: Fatal Crash, Stray Dog Menace and a Vaccination Drive

LAHORE: A man was killed and a teenager injured when a speeding motorcycle crashed into a footpath in DHA Phase 5, while residents of Qila Gujjar Singh renewed complaints about stray dogs and a vaccination campaign for the working animals of nomadic families began at Thokar Niaz Baig.

The accident occurred near Pakistan Chowk in DHA Phase 5. According to Rescue sources, the crash happened because of the speed of the motorcycle. Two people were riding the motorcycle when it suddenly struck a footpath, killing one on the spot and seriously injuring the other.

Rescue teams reached the scene as soon as they were informed and shifted the deceased and the injured youth to General Hospital.

According to Rescue sources, the man who died was identified as 34-year-old Muhammad Asif, while the injured youth was identified as 16-year-old Fahad.

Emergency medics have been the focus of recent training efforts, including a rapid trauma response workshop for road accident emergencies. Fixed-object collisions of this kind account for a significant share of motorcycle fatalities in Lahore, where two-wheelers make up the overwhelming majority of registered vehicles and where head injury — usually in the absence of a helmet — is the leading cause of death in single-vehicle crashes.

Stray dogs in Qila Gujjar Singh

An abundance of stray dogs in the Qila Gujjar Singh Main Bazaar has created difficulties for residents. Because of the large number of stray dogs, residents, shoppers and shopkeepers are facing severe distress.

Residents say the number of stray dogs in the area is continuously increasing, causing fear and concern among citizens. People coming to the main bazaar to shop are also facing difficulties because of the presence of stray dogs, while shopkeepers and residents feel insecure.

Residents have demanded that the administration take immediate action against stray dogs and adopt effective measures so that the difficulties and fear faced by citizens can be brought to an end.

The city’s emergency care capacity has itself been under scrutiny, with the Rs16bn Jinnah Institute of Cardiology still awaiting heart surgery. Dog-bite management remains a public health issue in Punjab, where the treatment protocol requires immediate washing of the wound and prompt administration of post-exposure rabies vaccination at a designated facility. Lahore’s larger public hospitals maintain anti-rabies vaccine supplies, and delay in seeking treatment is the principal risk factor in fatal outcomes.

562 working animals vaccinated

At Thokar Niaz Baig, a vaccination campaign has been launched to protect the pack animals of nomadic families from disease. In the first phase, 562 horses, donkeys and mules were given protective vaccinations.

The campaign, organised by the social organisation “GOAD” in collaboration with the Brooke International Organisation, also provided nomadic families with awareness about the timely care and treatment of animals.

Zonal Programme Manager Dr Imran Kabir gave detailed guidance on protecting animals from various diseases. Experts informed children who tend livestock about the symptoms of different animal diseases, precautionary measures and the importance of timely treatment. Director GOAD Nazir Ghazi said the campaign will continue until September 30.

Organisers said the purpose of the campaign is to protect the pack animals of the nomadic community from dangerous diseases.

Working equines remain a direct source of household income for cart-pullers, brick kiln workers and scrap collectors across Lahore’s periphery. For these families, the illness or death of a single animal removes the entire earning capacity of the household, which is why preventive vaccination and basic veterinary awareness carry an outsized economic return.