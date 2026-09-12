Son Arrested for Killing Father Over Property Dispute in Shalimar

LAHORE: A man was shot dead by his son over a property dispute in the Shalimar area of the provincial capital, while separate incidents of firing in DHA Phase 8, an alleged police encounter in Liaqatabad and an extortion demand of Rs10 million in Kahna were reported across the city.

In Shalimar, a son allegedly opened fire on his father after being disinherited from property, as a result of which Muhammad Yousaf Khan died.

According to police, the suspect Muhammad Ismail Khan fired six shots from a pistol. Shalimar police and the Dolphin Squad arrested the suspect. According to the spokesperson for the DIG Operations, the weapon used in the incident has also been recovered from the suspect.

The spokesperson said Shalimar police have begun further investigation into the incident, while registration of the case and further legal proceedings are under way.

In DHA C Phase 8, a chowkidar and a driver were both injured when the driver allegedly opened fire following a minor altercation inside a house.

Police acted promptly and arrested the suspect driver, Hassan, along with the weapon. According to a police spokesperson, a case has been registered and the arrested suspect handed over to the investigation police for further inquiry.

The police spokesperson said Iqbal, who was injured in the firing, and the suspect driver Hassan received bullet wounds to the legs. Both are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be out of danger.

SP Cantt Abdul Rehman said those who take the law into their own hands do not deserve any leniency, adding that the protection of citizens’ lives and property is the police’s foremost priority and that indiscriminate action will be taken in such incidents.

The incident adds to a violent week in the city, which also saw a man killed in a Nawan Kot brawl and two unidentified bodies recovered.

Two suspects were injured by their own accomplices’ firing during an alleged police encounter in the Liaqatabad area.

According to a police spokesperson, four suspects riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop, but instead of stopping they opened fire on police personnel.

During the police’s return action, two suspects were injured by firing from their own accomplices. They were identified as Faisal and Salman, and both were shifted to General Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the police spokesperson, two accomplices of the suspects managed to escape from the scene during the encounter, and efforts are under way for their arrest.

In a separate incident, alleged extortionists demanded Rs10 million from Ashfaq, a trader residing in Kahna. A case has been registered on the complaint of the affected trader under sections relating to extortion and threats.

According to police, the extortionists demanded Rs10 million through a phone call. According to the text of the FIR, the suspects said his business was doing very well and that he should send them extortion money, while he was also threatened with death if he failed to pay.

Trader Ashfaq said that despite the registration of the case, police have so far been unable to trace the extortionists.

In a separate incident, Ravi Road Chowki Sabzi Mandi police recovered children who were missing and were the subject of a kidnapping case.

According to a police spokesperson, Safe City cameras, modern technology and human intelligence were used to trace the children. Police gathered information from various sources, located the children and recovered them safely.

According to police officials, all available resources were deployed for the recovery of the children, while further legal proceedings are continuing.