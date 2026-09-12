Lahore Police Arrest 69 in Sweeping Crackdown on Usurers

LAHORE: Lahore Police have arrested 69 suspects in a major crackdown on usury, registered 78 cases across city police stations and detained separate drug suppliers operating through a rickshaw and at the Lari Adda, as the force simultaneously tightened internal accountability rules for the Dolphin squad.

Indiscriminate action against loan sharks continued during the recent campaign, police said, days after the IG Punjab ordered tighter Friday security and a stepped-up Lahore crackdown.

According to police, 78 cases were registered at various police stations of the city against suspects involved in usury. During the operations, 24 usurers were arrested from the Iqbal Town Division, 21 from the City Division and 11 from the Cantt Division.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said the crackdown against usurers financially exploiting citizens will continue. He said usury is a social evil and those involved in it do not deserve any leniency.

The CCPO directed supervisory officers to take immediate action on complaints of usury and to ensure that all cases are investigated on merit.

During a separate sweep, Mughalpura police arrested a suspect who was supplying drugs across the city by rickshaw.

According to police, the SHO Mughalpura, along with a police team, acted on a secret tip-off near Jafri Pulli, Canal Road, where the suspect was allegedly arrested while supplying drugs.

Police identified the arrested suspect as Nadeem. Seven kilogrammes and 280 grammes of charas were recovered from his possession. The suspect used to supply drug orders in various areas of Lahore through his rickshaw.

A case has been registered against the arrested suspect and further investigation is under way.

The seizures follow a province-wide crackdown in which a drug dealer and a pump attacker were held and 16 jail staff suspended.

Lari Adda police arrested three drug peddlers in a separate action. A large quantity of charas, ice and locally made liquor was recovered from the suspects.

According to a police spokesperson, a total of 1,450 grammes of charas, 520 grammes of ice and 60 bottles of local liquor were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Police said ice was recovered from suspect Irfan, local liquor from Rashid and charas from Haider.

Cases have been registered against all three suspects and further investigations have begun. The police spokesperson said action against drug peddlers will continue.

Under the DIG Operations’ zero-corruption policy, SP Dolphin Bilal Ahmad has issued important instructions to moharrars, readers and divisional administrative staff regarding the performance of their duties.

A meeting in this connection reviewed the force’s duties, discipline and administrative affairs. SP Dolphin Bilal Ahmad directed that moharrars, readers and divisional administrative staff perform their duties with complete honesty and responsibility, and that transparency be ensured in matters relating to the duty, attendance and posting of personnel.

Bilal Ahmad said personnel performing duty in the field should deal with citizens courteously, politely and in accordance with the law. Full compliance with the law and prescribed SOPs must be ensured during checking, he said, and service delivery must be the foremost priority.

The SP Dolphin directed personnel to remain cautious of honey traps and other suspicious activities, saying unnecessary contacts should be avoided and any suspicious situation reported immediately to the officers concerned. He also directed them to remain alert to mischievous elements and to avoid falling victim to any kind of trap.

He made it clear that strict action will be taken against personnel involved in bribery, misuse of authority or any illegal activity. The honour and dignity of the police, he said, is tied to the honesty, discipline and good character of its personnel.

SP Dolphin Bilal Ahmad said the basic purpose of the police is to provide protection to citizens and to ensure the prevention of crime, for which all personnel must discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the law, integrity and professional principles.

Informal lending at compound rates fills the space left by limited access to formal credit for low-income households and small traders. Complainants typically describe blank cheques and signed stamp papers taken as security, followed by threats and seizure of property when repayment falls behind. The scale of the current sweep — 78 cases and 69 arrests across three divisions — indicates a coordinated, division-level drive rather than isolated station-level action.