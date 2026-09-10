Punjab Imposes Rs121m Fines in Crackdown on Overcharging

LAHORE: Price control magistrates conducted 424,884 inspections across Punjab between August 31 and September 6, reporting 20,718 cases of overcharging and imposing fines of Rs121.25 million, Secretary Food Safety and Consumer Protection Punjab Dr Kiran Khursheed said on Thursday.

In an official statement, Dr Khursheed said the department had intensified measures across the province to control food prices on the directions of the Punjab chief minister.

By the figures released, roughly one in every 20 inspections during the week resulted in an overcharging case.

According to Dr Khursheed, 1,918 violations were recorded for failing to display price lists. She said 81 FIRs were registered against violators and 211 people were arrested during the week.

The price and weight of roti, a daily staple for millions of households, received particular attention. Officials carried out 72,316 inspections, reporting 5,221 cases of charging more than the prescribed price, or about one violation for every 14 checks.

Fines of Rs832,000 were imposed in roti-related cases, while 28 cases were registered and 93 people were arrested, the secretary said.

The statement also detailed action against overcharging for other essential items. According to the secretary, 826 cases of overcharging for gram pulse resulted in fines of Rs412,000, while fines of Rs89,000 were imposed in 849 cases involving basmati rice.

She said fines of Rs135,500 were imposed in 894 cases of tomato overcharging, while 599 cases involving onions resulted in fines of Rs66,500.

The commodity-specific fines listed in the statement account for only a small part of the overall Rs121.25 million total, suggesting a large share came from violations not individually itemised.

Alongside the magistrates, the PRA Force carried out its own operations. Dr Khursheed said the force conducted 73,585 inspections during the week and raided 405 markets across Punjab.

These operations led to 1,475 overcharging cases, fines of Rs6.689 million, 17 arrests and the sealing of 21 business premises, she said.

The secretary said the Punjab government was continuing operations through the district administration, price control magistrates and the PRA Force to ensure that consumers have access to quality food items at prescribed prices.

Food prices weigh heavily on household budgets in Punjab, particularly for daily-wage earners and low-income families who spend a large share of their income on staples such as roti, pulses, rice and vegetables. Prices of many of these items, including roti, are officially notified by district authorities, and overcharging is a common consumer complaint.

The most practical safeguard remains the displayed price list. The 1,918 violations for failing to display price lists suggest that many buyers are still unable to check official rates at the point of sale, which makes it harder for them to recognise overcharging and report it to the authorities.

The scale of the week’s enforcement signals that the provincial government is treating price control as a priority. Sustained results, however, will depend on whether inspections translate into lasting compliance in markets and shops, rather than short-term corrections during crackdowns.

The department is expected to continue releasing periodic figures as the enforcement campaign proceeds.