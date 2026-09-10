Chery Master Opens Chery Q EV Bookings Ahead of Auto Show

KARACHI: Chery Master Pakistan has opened bookings for its all-electric Chery Q with a booking amount of PKR 1.5 million, ahead of the car’s official launch at the Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) in Lahore on September 18, 2026, the company said in an official press release issued on Thursday.

The company said the car’s price and complete commercial details would be announced at PAPS, meaning early customers are being invited to reserve the vehicle before its final price is made public.

Marketed under the tagline “An upgrade, not a swap,” the Chery Q is being positioned as an everyday urban car that pairs a roomy cabin with technology, safety features and lower running costs.

According to the company, the Chery Q is 1,811 mm wide, with a 2,700 mm wheelbase that it says exceeds that of most C-SUVs in Pakistan, and offers 152 mm of rear knee room. Chery Master said this gives the car generous interior space while keeping a footprint suited to city driving.

The car uses electric rear-wheel drive and offers mobile app control, voice command and 6.6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, which allows the battery to power external devices.

On the safety side, the company listed six airbags, Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with 21 functions and a 540-degree high-definition camera. Other features include automatic parking, three driving modes and a 15.6-inch 2.5K display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Chery Master is placing running costs at the heart of its pitch. The Q carries a 42.7 kWh battery, with a claimed range of up to 400 km under the NEDC test cycle and efficiency of 9.4 km per kWh.

The company estimates that at 20,000 km a year, a typical petrol vehicle can cost approximately PKR 488,000–569,000 in fuel, compared with approximately PKR 30,000 for the Q when charged on solar power. It said this makes the car particularly attractive for households that already use solar.

The comparison is based on solar charging; the release did not set out equivalent costs for charging from the grid or the upfront cost of a solar installation. NEDC figures are laboratory-based, and real-world range typically varies with driving conditions.

The company framed the launch against the backdrop of Pakistan’s accelerating electric-vehicle transition. Citing market data, it said EV sales rose 257% between FY2024–25 and FY2025–26, from 1,839 to 6,560 units, while 17 GW of solar PV was imported into Pakistan in 2024, more than twice the previous year’s volume.

It also pointed to the country’s petroleum import bill, which it said reached US$16.86 billion in FY2025–26, arguing that cleaner mobility could reduce reliance on imported fuel and help improve urban air quality.

The Chery Q brings together China’s Chery and Pakistan’s Master Group. According to the release, Chery has been China’s No. 1 automobile exporter for 23 consecutive years, with a presence in more than 130 countries and over 20 million customers.

Master Group, the company said, has more than 60 years of legacy and over 40 years in the automotive sector. Chery Master has established 14 3S dealerships across eight cities in under 10 months and plans to expand to 20 dealerships across 12 cities over the next six months.

The release added that the Group’s Master Yutong holds approximately 80% of Pakistan’s bus segment, while Procon Engineering components are used in around 15% of locally assembled vehicles. Its joint venture with Changan has become the country’s fourth-largest automobile brand, the company said.

All eyes will now be on September 18, when the final price is announced. That figure will largely determine how the Chery Q competes with both electric and conventional cars in a price-sensitive market.