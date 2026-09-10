Man Killed in Nawan Kot Brawl; Two Unidentified Bodies Found in Lahore

LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was killed in a fight in the Nawan Kot police area. A motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run in Khayaban-e-Amin. The bodies of two unidentified men were found in Manawan and Shahdara. Together, the incidents account for four deaths in the city.

According to police, Yasin, a resident of Bakar Mandi, was seriously injured in a fight within the limits of Nawan Kot police station. He was taken to Sabzazar Hospital in critical condition, where he died during treatment.

Edhi sources said his body was taken to the morgue in an Edhi ambulance. Police said the investigation is continuing and they are searching for the suspects. Police have not said how many people were involved in the fight or what caused it.

Hit-and-Run in Khayaban-e-Amin

In Khayaban-e-Amin, a speeding motorcycle crashed, and the rider died on the spot. According to police, the motorcycle was struck by a car, lost control and hit the footpath. The rider was badly injured and died at the scene.

Police blamed speeding for the accident. The rider has not yet been identified, and his body has been taken to the morgue. Police sources said the car driver fled after the crash. Police are searching for him and investigating further.

Body Found in Manawan Graveyard

According to an Edhi spokesperson, the body of a man aged about 40 was found in the graveyard of Taiz Garh village in the Manawan area. Animals had mauled the body, and the man has not been identified.

Unidentified Man Found in Shahdara Park

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified man aged about 50 was found in Begum Kot Family Park in Shahdara. The Edhi spokesperson said the man appeared to have been a drug addict, but he too has not been identified.

After police formalities, both bodies were taken to the morgue.

Unidentified Dead and the Identification Gap

Identifying bodies found in public places is still a challenge for Lahore police. Standard steps include taking fingerprints to match against NADRA records, posting photographs on police channels, and checking missing-person reports. Unclaimed bodies are usually kept at the morgue for a set period before the law allows burial.

The Shahdara case also points to the city’s drug problem. Police have stepped up operations against drug peddlers, but homeless drug users still die in parks, under bridges and in empty plots.

Roads Remain Deadly

The Khayaban-e-Amin crash adds to a heavy toll on Lahore’s roads. Rescue 1122 recorded 217 road crashes in 24 hours earlier this week, with one death and 279 injuries. Motorcyclists make up a large share of those killed and hurt in the city, especially on wide roads in newer housing areas where speeding is common.

Leaving the scene of a fatal accident is itself a criminal offence, in addition to any charge for causing death through rash driving. Safe City cameras have often helped police trace such drivers in the past.

These are the latest in a run of deaths reported in the city in recent days, after three deaths in separate incidents reported on September 7. Police have asked anyone with information about the two unidentified men or the Khayaban-e-Amin crash to contact the nearest police station or dial 15.