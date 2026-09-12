Three-Day Urs of Hazrat Miran Hussain Zanjani Begins in Lahore

LAHORE: The three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Miran Hussain Zanjani have begun in Lahore, with the traditional chadar-poshi ceremony performed at the shrine and a large number of devotees arriving to pay their respects.

The Urs celebrations were inaugurated with the chadar-poshi ceremony at the shrine, while a large number of visitors reached the shrine of Hazrat Miran Hussain Zanjani to pay homage.

Gatherings of zikr, naat and other spiritual assemblies were also held as part of the Urs celebrations. Extensive arrangements for langar have been made for the visitors, and strict security arrangements are in place.

The annual Urs of a saint marks the anniversary of their passing, observed in the Sufi tradition not as mourning but as a commemoration — the union of the soul with the Divine. Across Punjab, these observances follow a broadly consistent pattern: the ceremonial placing of a chadar on the grave to open proceedings, followed by days of Quranic recitation, naat and zikr assemblies, qawwali gatherings in some shrines, and the continuous distribution of langar.

Lahore has among the densest concentrations of shrines of any city in South Asia, and its Urs calendar draws visitors from across Punjab and beyond. For the neighbourhoods around the larger shrines, the events are also a significant economic occasion, supporting flower sellers, food vendors, transporters and small traders for the duration of the observance.

Religious gatherings have also become platforms for civic and economic debate in the city, as seen at a recent Seerat conference organised by a rickshaw union.

Langar — the free communal meal — is the defining social institution of these gatherings. Served without distinction of background, means or faith, it can feed thousands of visitors daily across the three days and is typically funded through donations from devotees and local traders.

Security arrangements at shrine gatherings have been standardised in Punjab over the past decade, with walk-through gates and body searches at entry points, deployment of police and volunteer teams, CCTV monitoring where installed, and coordination with Rescue 1122 for medical emergencies in dense crowds.

The Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department administers a large number of Punjab’s shrines and generally coordinates arrangements for water, sanitation, lighting, crowd flow and separate access routes for women visitors during major Urs events.

Organisers have appealed to visitors to cooperate with the security arrangements and to use designated entry and exit points to keep crowd movement orderly through the remaining days of the observance.