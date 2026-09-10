Rickshaw Union’s Seerat Conference Calls for Economic Justice

LAHORE: The life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) provide clear guidance on workers’ rights, economic justice and the welfare of society’s most vulnerable, speakers said at a Seerat-un-Nabi conference organised by the Milli Rickshaw Union in Lahore, according to a statement issued by the organisers.

The gathering was addressed by Pakistan Milli Labour Federation (PMLF) President Rana Shamshad, Markazi Muslim League Lahore General Secretary Hameed-ul-Hassan Gujjar and other speakers. A large number of rickshaw drivers attended.

The speakers said the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was not limited to worship and moral teachings. It also offered a complete framework for life, they said, one that includes workers’ rights, economic justice and care for vulnerable sections of society.

By framing the Seerat in this way, the speakers sought to connect religious teaching with the daily realities of the audience, most of whom earn their living on the city’s roads.

A central theme of the conference was the financial strain facing rickshaw drivers. The speakers said rising living costs had made it increasingly difficult for drivers to meet household expenses and other basic needs.

In this context, they said, the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) offered guidance for building a social and economic system that ensures dignity for workers, protection for the vulnerable and access to basic necessities.

The speakers also turned their attention to governance. They said state resources should be used for public welfare and to improve the lives of working people.

They stressed that the principles of the Seerat should not remain confined to speeches and gatherings but should be reflected in practical life and in public policy.

Such an approach, the speakers said, could help build a welfare-oriented society in which every worker is treated with dignity and has better opportunities to provide a secure life for his family.

Auto-rickshaws remain one of the most visible forms of public transport in Lahore, carrying commuters, students and shoppers across the city’s neighbourhoods and markets. For many drivers, income depends on daily fares, which leaves household budgets especially exposed to changes in fuel prices and the cost of food, rent and utilities.

Labour groups representing informal-sector workers have regularly raised concerns about the gap between earnings and expenses. The conference reflected an effort by such groups to frame those economic concerns in religious terms that resonate strongly with their members.

Seerat conferences are a long-standing tradition in Pakistan, bringing together scholars, community leaders and ordinary citizens to reflect on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). While many focus on spiritual and moral themes, gatherings organised by labour bodies often emphasise the social and economic dimensions of the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings, including fair treatment of workers and support for those in need.

The Milli Rickshaw Union’s conference followed that pattern, placing the concerns of working people at the centre of the discussion and calling on policymakers to draw on those principles in shaping decisions that affect ordinary citizens.

The speakers concluded that applying the Seerat’s principles to economic life could help ensure that workers like the rickshaw drivers in attendance are able to live with dignity and security.