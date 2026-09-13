Rain Hits Parts of Lahore a Day Early as Dry Run Ends at Seven Days

LAHORE: Rain reached parts of Lahore at around 11am on Sunday, with the airport area recording the city’s heaviest fall, ending a seven-day dry run more than a day before the window the Pakistan Meteorological Department had set for the city.

The rainfall was not city-wide. It fell across parts of Lahore, which is consistent with the isolated character the Met Office had described for the system now moving over upper Pakistan.

In an advisory issued at 3:55pm on 11 September, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and that a westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts during the weekend and to strengthen on Monday, 14 September.

For Lahore, the advisory was specific about timing. Rain-wind and thundershower activity, with isolated heavyfall and hailstorm, was expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Kasur, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Noorpur Thal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and surrounding areas from the evening and night of 14 September to 17 September, with occasional gaps.

Sunday morning’s rain therefore arrived roughly a day and a half ahead of the window the department had given for this city. Districts further north — Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang and Attock — had been placed on a longer window running from 12 to 17 September, as had Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On impacts, the department warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Lahore from 14 to 17 September. It also warned of flash flooding in local streams and nullahs across the northern districts, landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir, and said temperatures were likely to drop during the forecast period.

Tourists and travellers were advised to remain cautious, farmers to manage crop activities in view of the conditions, and all concerned authorities to remain on alert. Daily updates are published at weather.gov.pk.

This is the ninth and probably final monsoon spell of the season. The Met Office has said the city’s weather is likely to improve after the rain.

Rescue 1122 can be reached on 1122, the PDMA helpline on 1129 and WASA’s complaint line on 1334.

Lahore seven-day weather forecast

Day Max Min Rain chance Sunday 13 September 36°C 27°C 15% Monday 14 35°C 26°C 5% Tuesday 15 33°C 25°C 15% Wednesday 16 33°C 23°C 15% Thursday 17 32°C 23°C 25% Friday 18 33°C 24°C 15% Saturday 19 34°C 24°C Nil

These are the modelled figures as they stood before Sunday’s rainfall and will be revised in Monday’s update. The PMD’s advisory expects temperatures to fall through the forecast period, which the table already reflects: the week ends two degrees below where it began, with the overnight minimum reaching 23 by Wednesday, four degrees below the 27 that held through the first half of September.

The table should be read against the advisory rather than in place of it. Sunday was carried at 15 per cent and it rained. Monday — the day the Met Office expects the westerly wave to strengthen, and the first day of Lahore’s stated window — carries 5 per cent, the lowest figure in the table.

That gap is not a contradiction so much as two instruments answering different questions. A daily percentage estimates the chance of measurable rain at a point on a map. An advisory describes a system and the districts it is expected to affect. When the two disagree, as they do for Monday, the advisory is the one to plan around, and Sunday’s early arrival is a reasonable argument for treating the model percentages cautiously all week.

Air quality before the rain: 147

The last full set of readings before the rainfall was taken at 10:00 PKT, and it was the worst morning of the week.

Sunday 13 Sept, 10:00 PKT AQI (US) Band Rank Source Lahore city page 147 Unhealthy for sensitive groups n/a IQAir National city ranking 149 Unhealthy for sensitive groups 9th of 10 IQAir Global major-city board 107 Unhealthy for sensitive groups 13th of 125 IQAir

The three figures are all from IQAir, all carried at the same moment, and they differ by 42 points. The city page and the national table are close enough to be rounding; the global board is not. The global major-city board aggregates differently from the city page, and the gap is a reminder that a headline AQI figure is only as meaningful as the board it came from.

PM2.5 stood at 54 micrograms per cubic metre, 10.8 times the World Health Organisation’s annual guideline, against 31 micrograms at the same hour on Saturday.

Coarse PM10 was the sharper move: 129.4 micrograms per cubic metre against 73 on Saturday morning, an increase of roughly three-quarters in twenty-four hours. Ozone was 70, sulphur dioxide 35.4, nitrogen dioxide 21.9 and carbon monoxide 870 micrograms per cubic metre. Wind was 3 kilometres an hour, against 8 on Saturday, with humidity at 40 per cent.

Nationally, Lahore was ninth on IQAir’s ten-city table at that hour. Gujranwala led at 195, followed by Sialkot at 170, Hundal at 166, Kahna Nau at 158, Muzaffargarh at 156, Rahim Yar Khan at 152, and Multan and Peshawar at 151 each. Faisalabad was tenth at 145.

The neighbourhood spread was wide. Sandha Road recorded 208 and Shahdara 202, with Ravi Road at 188, Allama Iqbal Town at 186 and Egerton Road at 185. At the other end, Wagha Border was at 85, Model Town at 88 and Askari 10 at 91.

Live readings are published by IQAir and by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency at aqi.punjab.gov.pk.

Residents in the areas that received rain should expect cleaner air through the afternoon. Rainfall removes particulate more effectively than any enforcement measure available to the district administration. Residents in areas that stayed dry should not assume the same relief, and the pre-rain figure of 147 remains the working number for them.

Sensitive groups — children, older residents, pregnant women and anyone with asthma, COPD or a heart condition — should keep heavy outdoor exertion short until a post-rain reading is available.

Standing water is the other consequence, and it arrives with a health cost. The district administration has already been ordered to accelerate drainage and eliminate stagnant water pools to stop dengue larvae breeding, and the province has ordered dengue surveys inside government offices alongside a third-party audit of the Lahore campaign. Rooftop tanks, tyres, plant pots and construction hollows should be emptied within the next few days rather than left for a surveillance team to find.

With the PMD warning of urban flooding in Lahore from Monday to Thursday, motorists should allow extra time on underpasses and low-lying stretches and avoid driving through standing water of unknown depth.

Analysis

The airport area recording the city’s highest fall is the ordinary pattern, and it is worth saying why, because it recurs in almost every spell and is regularly misread as a measurement quirk.

Lahore’s rainfall is not distributed evenly, and the WASA gauge network is dense enough to show it. In past spells the spread between the wettest and driest stations has been extreme in both directions: on 5 September the airport recorded 3mm while Johar Town recorded 100.2mm; in earlier spells the airport has led the city by a wide margin. A single convective cell parked over one part of the city will empty itself there and leave a neighbourhood four kilometres away dry. Today’s figures should be read as a map, not a total, which is why the station table above matters more than any city-wide average.

The timing is the more consequential fact. The Met Office named the evening of 14 September as the start of Lahore’s window and rain arrived on the morning of the 13th. That is not a failure — an advisory issued two days out is describing a system, and systems arrive early — but it does carry a practical warning for the week. If departments were working to a Monday-evening deadline for precautionary arrangements, the system did not wait for it. The urban-flooding window the PMD flagged still runs to 17 September, and the westerly wave is expected to strengthen from Monday.

On air quality, Sunday supplies the cleanest demonstration this column has had of an argument it has been making all week. Saturday afternoon read 82. Sunday morning read 147. Sunday afternoon, in the areas that got rain, will read lower again. Three numbers, one week, one city — and no change whatsoever in what Lahore emits.

What moved was the weather. Wind fell from 8 kilometres an hour to 3 overnight and PM10 nearly doubled, from 73 to 129.4. Coarse particulate is road dust, construction dust and material lifted from unpaved surfaces: heavy, locally generated, and quick to settle whenever there is any air movement. Its near-doubling was not a new source switching on. It was an old source no longer being dispersed. Then it rained, and the same particulate began leaving the air altogether.

This is why single-day readings should not be used to score the enforcement debate in either direction. On Saturday, PM10 at 73 was described here as at least consistent with the dry-sweeping ban having an effect, with the caveat that a week of data cannot prove it. Sunday’s 129.4 was that caveat arriving on schedule, and Sunday’s rain will now bury the signal under a much larger one. Only a seasonal average, compared year on year, can separate policy from weather. The live global rank cannot, and this column will say so in November with the same emphasis it says so today.

What follows this spell is the period in which Lahore’s air normally begins its decline: falling temperatures — which the PMD has now forecast explicitly — lighter winds, a shallower mixing layer, and eventually stubble smoke from the wider Punjab. Sunday’s rain buys parts of the city clean air for a day or two. It does not buy the city a season, and the fortnight after the final monsoon spell is also the most dangerous window of the year for dengue.