Lahore Market Rate List for Sunday, 13 Sept 2026

LAHORE: Onion fell Rs20 on Sunday, the largest single cut on the sheet this month, and okra rose for the first time in six sessions. The two moves landed on the same morning, and they point in opposite directions.

The rate list dated 13 September 2026 was issued by the Market Committee, Lahore, under the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department, and shared by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore, who asked citizens to report overcharging to the DC Control Room on 03070002345 or directly through social media.

Diesel held for the first time in eight reviews. The notification issued for Saturday runs to 14 September, so both fuels carried forward unchanged.

Nine lines rose across the two produce sheets against three cuts. Every one of the five fruit moves was upward.

Poultry meat did not move at all, ending a run of cuts, while eggs rose for a fourth consecutive session.

Item Saturday → Sunday Onion Rs195 → Rs175 Okra Rs170 → Rs180 Capsicum Rs250 → Rs260 Cabbage Rs120 → Rs130 Desi lemon Rs180 → Rs190 Arvi Rs90 → Rs80 Thai ginger Rs335 → Rs330 Mango (Ratth) Rs315 → Rs325 Guava Rs200 → Rs210 Papaya Rs270 → Rs280 Peach (special) Rs340 → Rs350 Farm eggs (per dozen) Rs244 → Rs245 Diesel (per litre) Rs403.32 → Rs403.32

Meat, poultry and eggs

The broiler column was flat at every stage. The farm gate rate held at Rs290 per kilogram, the wholesale rate for live birds at Rs304 and the retail rate for live birds at Rs318.

Dressed meat also held. Broiler meat at the retail counter stayed at Rs461, which keeps the spread between the live wholesale bird and dressed retail meat at Rs157 — unchanged from Saturday and still the tightest reading of this reporting cycle.

Eggs went up again. The dozen was notified at Rs245, up Rs1, and the wholesale crate rose Rs30 to Rs7,230. That is a fourth consecutive rise on the dozen and Rs90 added to the crate across three sessions.

The notification carries its standard rider on weight: broiler meat will not include the beak or the gizzard containing feed, while cleaned gizzard may be counted in the weight.

Mutton and beef are notified separately and do not appear on the Market Committee’s daily sheets. The Lahore Times last reported them at Rs1,600 and Rs800 per kilogram.

Vegetables

Onion fell Rs20 to Rs175 per kilogram, with the second grade at Rs165. It is the fifth cut in six sessions and takes the line Rs60 below the Rs235 at which the current run began.

Four lines rose. Okra added Rs10 to Rs180 after holding for two sessions, capsicum added Rs10 to Rs260 for a second consecutive rise, and cabbage added Rs10 to Rs130. Desi lemon rose Rs10 to Rs190, a fifth consecutive rise that now leaves it Rs45 above its pre-run level and the joint-dearest of the everyday lines.

Two lines came down alongside onion. Arvi fell Rs10 to Rs80 and Thai ginger eased Rs5 to Rs330, which puts it Rs10 above Chinese ginger rather than Rs15.

A new row appeared. Saag was quoted at Rs60 per kilogram, with the second grade at Rs57, filling the slot that had carried neither a name nor a rate for the past two mornings.

Local tomato held for a fourth session at Rs180 per kilogram, with the second grade at Rs170. The row labelled ٹماٹر دوم (Tomato, B Grade) also held at Rs130, with its second grade at Rs120. The Rs50 gap between the two tomato rows, which Friday’s report set as the week’s test, has now been unchanged for four consecutive mornings.

The rest of the sheet was unchanged. Chinese ginger held at Rs320 and is now the dearest line on the column alongside Thai ginger. Fenugreek stayed at Rs300, Harnai garlic at Rs290, cauliflower at Rs170, desi garlic at Rs165, bitter gourd at Rs170, desi tinday at Rs180, bottle gourd at Rs150, Chinese carrot at Rs130, thick beans and green chilli at Rs120, brinjal and Chinese lemon at Rs110, ridge gourd at Rs100, farm cucumber at Rs90, farm spinach at Rs60, pumpkin at Rs35 and sugar-free potato at Rs30, the cheapest line on the column.

New potato with raw skin, turnip, qulfa, desi cucumber, desi carrot, radish and mazoo were all left unquoted, and Chinese garlic went blank for a twelfth session.

Fruit

Five lines moved on the fruit sheet and every one of them rose.

Ratth mango added Rs10 to Rs325 per kilogram, its third consecutive rise, which brings it level with late Chaunsa. Late Chaunsa itself held at Rs325 and black Chaunsa at Rs250. Raw mango, Fajri, Chaunsa Moosi, Anwar Ratol and plain Chaunsa were blank for a third day.

Special-grade hill Kala Kulu apple rose Rs10 to Rs350. Special peach added Rs10 to Rs350, papaya Rs10 to Rs280 and guava Rs10 to Rs210.

Everything else held. Sundar Khani grapes remained the costliest listed item at Rs595 a kilogram, ahead of coconut at Rs485 each, Irani dates at Rs435 and Gacha special apple at Rs395. Thick white grapes stayed at Rs350, Iraqi dates at Rs340, pear and Kandhari pomegranate at Rs330, new desi pomegranate at Rs320, Aseel dates at Rs310, gola grapes at Rs285, Gacha first-grade apple at Rs250, plains Kala Kulu apple at Rs210, plain hill Kala Kulu apple at Rs200, cheeku at Rs195, persimmon at Rs190, kharbooza melon at Rs150, sweet potato at Rs80 and sugarcane sticks at Rs55. Garma melon held at Rs195. First-grade banana stayed at Rs190 per dozen and second grade at Rs140, sweet orange at Rs180 and musambi at Rs130. Grapefruit held at Rs23 each and corn cobs at Rs26.

Official rate list, Sunday 13 September 2026

Rates below are per kilogram unless stated otherwise, as notified by the Market Committee, Lahore. Grade A is the awwal column on the official sheet and Grade B the doim. A dash means the item was not quoted.

Meat, poultry and eggs

Item Unit Rate Broiler chicken (live, farm gate) per kg Rs290 Broiler chicken (live, wholesale) per kg Rs304 Broiler chicken (live, retail) per kg Rs318 Broiler meat (retail) per kg Rs461 Farm eggs per crate Rs7,230 Farm eggs per dozen Rs245

Vegetables

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Onion per kg Rs175 Rs165 Potato (sugar-free) per kg Rs30 Rs27 Potato (new, raw skin) per kg – – Tomato (A Category) per kg Rs180 Rs170 Tomato (B Category) per kg Rs130 Rs120 Garlic (desi) per kg Rs165 Rs157 Garlic (Harnai) per kg Rs290 Rs275 Garlic (China) per kg – – Ginger (Thailand) per kg Rs330 Rs315 Ginger (China) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Okra per kg Rs180 Rs172 Capsicum per kg Rs260 Rs247 Brinjal per kg Rs110 Rs105 Cabbage per kg Rs130 Rs124 Cauliflower per kg Rs170 Rs162 Arvi per kg Rs80 Rs76 Spinach (farm) per kg Rs60 Rs57 Saag per kg Rs60 Rs57 Beans (thick) per kg Rs120 Rs114 Tinday (desi) per kg Rs180 Rs172 Pumpkin per kg Rs35 Rs32 Green chilli per kg Rs120 Rs115 Bitter gourd per kg Rs170 Rs162 Cucumber (farm) per kg Rs90 Rs85 Cucumber (desi) per kg – – Bottle gourd per kg Rs150 Rs142 Ridge gourd per kg Rs100 Rs95 Carrot (China) per kg Rs130 Rs124 Carrot (desi) per kg – – Lemon (desi) per kg Rs190 Rs180 Lemon (China) per kg Rs110 Rs105 Fenugreek per kg Rs300 Rs285 Turnip per kg – – Radish per kg – – Qulfa per kg – – Mazoo per kg – –

Fruit

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Mango (Chaunsa late) per kg Rs325 Rs310 Mango (Ratth) per kg Rs325 Rs310 Mango (Chaunsa black) per kg Rs250 Rs240 Mango (Anwar Ratol) per kg – – Mango (Fajri) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa Moosi) per kg – – Mango (raw) per kg – – Apple (Gacha special) per kg Rs395 Rs368 Apple (Gacha first) per kg Rs250 Rs232 Apple (Kala Kulu hill, special) per kg Rs350 Rs325 Apple (Kala Kulu hill) per kg Rs200 Rs187 Apple (Kala Kulu plains) per kg Rs210 Rs195 Grapes (Sundar Khani) per kg Rs595 Rs567 Grapes (white, thick) per kg Rs350 Rs335 Grapes (gola) per kg Rs285 Rs272 Pomegranate (Kandhari) per kg Rs330 Rs315 Pomegranate (new desi) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Papaya per kg Rs280 Rs267 Guava per kg Rs210 Rs200 Peach (special) per kg Rs350 Rs335 Pear per kg Rs330 Rs315 Persimmon (Japanese fruit) per kg Rs190 Rs181 Sapodilla (cheeku) per kg Rs195 Rs185 Musk melon (garma) per kg Rs195 Rs186 Melon (kharbooza) per kg Rs150 Rs143 Dates (Irani) per kg Rs435 Rs415 Dates (Iraqi) per kg Rs340 Rs325 Dates (Aseel) per kg Rs310 Rs295 Sweet potato per kg Rs80 Rs76 Sugarcane sticks per kg Rs55 Rs52 Banana (first grade) per dozen Rs190 Rs170 Banana (second grade) per dozen Rs140 Rs125 Sweet orange per dozen Rs180 Rs172 Musambi per dozen Rs130 Rs124 Grapefruit each Rs23 Rs22 Corn cobs each Rs26 Rs25 Coconut each Rs485 Rs465

Milk and yogurt

Loose milk and yogurt sit outside the daily food-item list and did not move on Sunday. The standing maximum retail prices fixed by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore remain Rs170 per litre for loose milk and Rs190 per kilogram for yogurt. As The Lahore Times has reported, neither is widely available at those rates.

Because these are standing notifications rather than daily ones, they will appear unchanged in this column until the district administration issues a revision. The Lahore Times will report any revision on the day it is notified.

Gold, silver and currency

Gold recovered a fraction of Saturday’s fall. The latest rate issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association put 24-karat gold at Rs457,136 per tola, up Rs400, with the 10-gram rate up Rs343 to Rs391,920.

Silver rose Rs53 to Rs6,924 per tola, with the 10-gram rate at Rs5,936.

The move followed the international market, where gold added $4 to $4,346 an ounce. Set against Saturday’s Rs5,600 fall, the Rs400 rise recovers about seven per cent of the loss.

The open currency market barely moved. The US dollar was quoted at Rs278.05 buying and Rs278.55 selling, against Rs278.00 and Rs278.70 a day earlier, which narrows the counter spread from 70 to 50 paisa. The State Bank’s USD/PKR mark-to-market revaluation rate stood at 277.3228 on 11 September, with weighted average bid and offer rates of 277.0427 and 277.4678.

Every other line was carried forward. The Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.05 and Rs74.70 and the UAE dirham at Rs75.75 and Rs76.58, the two rates most closely followed by Lahore households receiving remittances from the Gulf. The euro was at Rs322.48 and Rs325.46 and the pound sterling at Rs375.75 and Rs378.70. The Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency on the counter at Rs886.10 and Rs896.75, ahead of the Bahraini dinar at Rs733.69 and Rs744.99 and the Omani riyal at Rs718.95 and Rs729.20. The Qatari riyal was at Rs74.86 and Rs76.15, the Swiss franc at Rs343.15 and Rs347.85, the Singapore dollar at Rs218.97 and Rs224.10, the Australian dollar at Rs199.05 and Rs202.47, the Canadian dollar at Rs198.82 and Rs204.81, and the Japanese yen at Rs1.73 and Rs1.83.

Fuel

Petrol held at Rs375.82 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs403.32, under the notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Saturday, which the Petroleum Division states will hold until 14 September.

It is the first flat session for both products after five consecutive increases, across which petrol rose Rs29.95 a litre and diesel Rs25.27.

For a market report, the diesel pause matters more than the diesel level. On The Lahore Times‘ record the fuel had risen at seven consecutive reviews, from Rs372.03 through Rs374.31, Rs378.05, Rs381.77, Rs385.95, Rs392.67 and Rs398.04 to Rs403.32, a cumulative Rs31.29. Sunday breaks that sequence, though it does so on a notification written on Saturday rather than on any new reading of the market. Diesel moves nearly every crate of vegetables that reaches Lahore’s mandis, and it remains above Rs400.

The pause may not survive the week. Saudi Arabia has temporarily shut its 1,200-kilometre East-West crude pipeline after a drone strike, a route that normally carries four to five million barrels a day, and the UK Maritime Trade Operations organisation has reported a vessel struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude passed $100 a barrel last week. Pakistan reviews prices daily, so any sustained move in the international market reaches the Lahore pump within days, not weeks.

The run has drawn political criticism, including from the PMML over the Rs13 petrol increase, from Jamaat-e-Islami’s Liaqat Baloch over the petroleum levy, and in the party’s announcement of a 20 September long march on Islamabad. The Lahore Times reported this week on the combined squeeze from fuel, power and flour and on how diesel crossing Rs403 is feeding into transport fares.

Both products remain below the records set on 3 April, when petrol reached Rs458.41 a litre and diesel Rs520.35. Taxes and levies continue to account for Rs114 a litre on petrol and Rs100 a litre on diesel. Prices have been reviewed daily since the federal government replaced the weekly mechanism in July, and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has begun publishing daily petroleum prices on its website.

The federally notified LPG consumer rate for September remains Rs258.65 per kilogram, with the 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder at Rs3,052.09.

Complaints and enforcement

The figures above are the notified list, not what most households paid.

Enforcement rests with price-control magistrates working under the district administration, who can fine or seal a shop selling above the notified rate. Provincial teams imposed Rs121 million in fines in a single week of inspections, and the same district administration fixed naan at Rs20 and roti at Rs14 earlier this month. With thousands of retail points across the district and a list rewritten every morning, inspection reaches only a fraction of them.

The legal frame around the mandi itself changed this week. Punjab has repealed the Vegetable Market (Lahore) Ordinance of 1963 alongside a 66-year-old land consolidation law.

Overcharging can be reported to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore’s control room on 03070002345, or directly through the district administration’s social media accounts, and to the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department helpline on 0800-02345, which is printed on each sheet. The sheet states that a copy without the original stamp is not valid, and it carries a printed price of Rs20 per rate list.

Analysis

Saturday’s report named a specific test for the week, and it was not onion. It was okra: a short-cycle vegetable grown close to Lahore, carrying very little freight and a great deal of local supply. The test was set out plainly. If okra started rising while onion kept falling, freight had reached the local lines too, and the upward drift would no longer be confined to the cheap and heavy end of the column.

That is exactly what Sunday’s sheet shows. Okra rose Rs10 to Rs180 after four consecutive cuts and two flat sessions. Onion fell Rs20. Both halves verified on the same morning.

The conclusion should still be drawn carefully. One rise on one line is a data point, not a trend, and okra’s four-session run of cuts before this could as easily have overshot as anything else. But it does not stand alone. Desi lemon has now risen at five consecutive sessions for a cumulative Rs45. Capsicum has risen twice running. Cabbage, which is bulky, cheap per kilogram and therefore unusually sensitive to freight cost, added Rs10. Across four mornings the vegetable column has now recorded fifteen rises against nine cuts, and diesel has added Rs11.55 a litre across the reviews that cover the same period.

The pattern is consistent with freight, and Sunday’s okra move is the first evidence that it has reached vegetables grown within an hour of the city.

Onion is the counterweight, and at Rs175 it is a substantial one. The line is Rs60 below the Rs235 at which this run began and Rs20 below Saturday. Onion is bought daily in most Lahore kitchens, so a Rs20 cut on it is worth more to a household budget than Rs40 of rises spread across four vegetables bought weekly or not at all. Whatever is happening to freight, the onion supply is arriving.

The fruit sheet is the sharper warning. Five lines moved and all five rose. Fruit carries more freight per rupee of value than vegetables, because it travels further, spoils faster and is packed lighter, and a sheet with no cuts on it at all is what a freight increase looks like on the produce that is most exposed to it. Ratth mango has now risen at three consecutive sessions, from Rs305 on Thursday to Rs325.

The poultry column paused. Rs5 came off every live rate on Saturday and Rs7 off dressed meat; on Sunday nothing moved. The spread between the live wholesale bird and dressed retail meat stays at Rs157, the tightest of the cycle, which continues to squeeze the butcher rather than the farmer. Eggs rose for a fourth straight session, and that divergence — meat flat or falling while eggs climb — remains the ordinary seasonal turn, with layer productivity dropping as nights cool while broiler cycles run to schedule.

The Rs50 gap between the two tomato rows has now held for four consecutive mornings while nine other lines moved around it, and local tomato has been frozen at Rs180 for four sessions. Tomato is the one heavy, freight-exposed line on the sheet that has refused to respond to anything. If it breaks upward while onion keeps falling, the freight story is no longer confined to the margins of the column — it has reached the vegetable that sets the tone for the whole sheet.