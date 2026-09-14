PRA Sets Up Digital Monitoring Cell to Curb Tax Evasion in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has decided to establish a Digital Central Monitoring Cell to ensure effective monitoring and scrutiny of tax payments and to curb tax evasion, according to an official statement issued by the Authority on Monday.

According to the PRA spokesperson, the Digital Central Monitoring Cell will continuously monitor tax payments and the business records of various service-sector businesses. The records of local and international food chains, along with other service-sector businesses, will be subjected to detailed scrutiny through digital means.

A comparative analysis of digital and cash payment records maintained by businesses will be conducted. Modern digital monitoring systems will be used to identify possible underreporting of sales and services, manipulation or falsification of records, and attempts to understate tax liabilities.

The spokesperson said discrepancies between the actual business volume of sales and services and the tax records declared by businesses will also be examined. Financial data obtained from different sources will be analysed to identify tax evasion and other irregularities.

Tax returns, tax payments and business activities declared by taxpayers will be cross-checked to assess their consistency and accuracy. Records of both digital transactions and cash dealings will be brought within the scope of the monitoring mechanism.

That last point is the operative one for the sector. Restaurants and service businesses that process a significant share of turnover in cash have historically been harder to audit than card-heavy outlets, and the Authority’s stated intent is to pull both payment streams into a single view.

The spokesperson further stated that the PRA will make extensive use of digital technology to prevent tax evasion and fraudulent practices in tax payments, adding that the monitoring and scrutiny process will be further strengthened to ensure accurate collection of tax liabilities from the services sector.

The PRA collects sales tax on services in Punjab, and the services sector — restaurants, salons, franchises, professional firms, courier and hospitality businesses — accounts for a substantial share of the provincial tax base. Every rupee that goes undeclared narrows the pool available for provincial development spending, which is why revenue authorities across Pakistan have moved towards invoice-level digital integration in recent years.

For compliant businesses, a centralised digital cell can reduce arbitrary, discretionary visits by field staff. For those that have been declaring a fraction of actual turnover, the reconciliation of point-of-sale data against filed returns will make discrepancies visible without an inspector setting foot on the premises.

The announcement lands amid a broader governance push in the province. Punjab has recently ordered a special audit of PHATA over corruption and merit violations, while the anti-corruption helpline 1350 has drawn a flood of complaints since its launch.

The fiscal pressure behind such measures is not abstract. Nationally, structural shortfalls remain severe, with gas circular debt alone touching Rs3,600 billion.

The PRA statement did not specify a launch date for the cell, its staffing, or whether existing point-of-sale integration rules will be expanded. Businesses in the services sector are advised to reconcile their declared turnover with their transaction records ahead of any scrutiny.