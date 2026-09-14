realme C100 Series First Sale Begins in Pakistan From Rs64,999

LAHORE: The realme C100 Series has gone on first sale in Pakistan, moving the lineup out of launch publicity and onto shop counters at a starting price of Rs64,999, according to an official statement issued by the company.

The headline number is the battery. Both models in the series carry an 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery, a capacity the company describes as rarely seen in this price bracket, and one that has become the central pitch in a segment where buyers increasingly shop on endurance rather than specifications alone.

The statement confirmed three configurations. The realme C100x in 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs64,999, while the 8GB + 128GB version of the same model sells for Rs74,999. The realme C100, in an 8GB + 256GB configuration, is priced at Rs89,999.

On colours, the company said the realme C100 is offered in Dream White, Frost Purple and Dark Coffee, while the realme C100x comes in Golden Coast and Deepblue Tides.

According to the spokesperson’s statement, the series supports up to 40 hours of heavy usage on a single charge, a claim aimed squarely at users who move between work, study, gaming, content creation and social media without a reliable charging break.

The realme C100 also supports 45W fast charging to cut top-up time. Both handsets add reverse charging, rated at 6W on the C100x and 10W on the C100, allowing the phone to power accessories or a second device. The company further stated that both models carry a 7-Year Battery Health commitment, a nod to buyers who keep a handset well beyond the typical two-year replacement cycle.

Battery capacity is not an incidental selling point in this market. For households already adjusting budgets around fuel and utility costs, power availability and charging convenience remain practical daily considerations, particularly for delivery riders, students and shift workers.

Both devices feature 2m Drop Resistance and ArmorShell protection, the statement said, intended to absorb the accidental knocks of routine use.

Water and dust ingress ratings differ between the two. The realme C100 carries IP69 Pro Water Resistance with up to 6m protection, while the realme C100x is rated IP64. Both support Rain Touch Mode, which the company said helps the screen stay responsive when wet, a feature with obvious relevance during monsoon weeks in Punjab.

Both models use a 120Hz Smooth Display. The realme C100 reaches up to 1200 nits of brightness and pairs the panel with GT Boost, Hyper Cooling and the MediaTek Helio G92 Max, a combination the company positions for steadier gaming and multitasking. The realme C100x offers up to 900 nits.

On imaging, both handsets carry a 50MP AI Camera, aimed at everyday photography and short-form social content.

The under-Rs100,000 tier remains the highest-volume battleground in Pakistan’s smartphone market, where competing brands differentiate largely on battery, durability and refresh rate rather than on flagship silicon. By anchoring the C100 Series to an 8000mAh cell and a multi-year battery health promise, realme is betting that longevity, rather than raw performance, is what converts a first-time or upgrading buyer in this price band.

With first sale now underway, the practical test moves to retail availability, after-sales support and street pricing over the coming weeks.

Product specifications and pricing in this report are as stated by the company in its official press release. The Lahore Times has not independently tested the devices.