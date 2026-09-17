Govt Slashes Official Fuel Use by 50% in New Austerity Drive

LAHORE: The federal government has issued a notification enforcing a sweeping austerity drive that cuts fuel consumption of all official vehicles by 50 percent, imposes a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles and suspends foreign visits for three months, as it moves to curb petroleum use and trim state expenditure.

The notification also fixes closing times for commercial activity across the country, restricts wedding functions to a single dish and bans government-hosted dinners, except for those held for foreign delegations.

Under the notification, fuel usage of all government vehicles will be reduced by half. Operational vehicles, as well as those of the armed forces, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies, essential services and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), are exempt from the restriction.

The 50 percent cut will apply to administrative and non-operational activities. A separate 5 percent cut in non-employee-related expenses has also been imposed and will be applied on a monthly basis throughout the fiscal year. The same 5 percent reduction extends to foreign missions, occupational groups and services.

The government has placed a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles of every kind, including official vehicles. The purchase of durable goods has also been prohibited, with IT-related procurement the only exception.

Foreign visits and official travel under the federal government have been suspended for three months, although certain exemptions will remain in place. Where a foreign trip is unavoidable, ministers, advisers and officials will travel in economy class only.

Departments have been directed to prioritise video conferencing for official meetings. The hosting of official dinners has been banned outright, except for foreign delegations. Government-funded seminars, training programmes and conferences have also been banned, and unavoidable official events must be held in government auditoriums and committee rooms.

New Business Hours

The notification sets the following closing times nationwide:

Shops, markets, shopping malls and bazaars will close at 9pm.

Wedding halls, marquees and other event venues will close at 10pm.

Restaurants, cafés and food outlets will close at 11pm, while takeaway and home delivery remain exempt.

Pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories, petrol pumps and other essential sectors are exempt from the timing restrictions. The exemption list also includes bakeries, tandoors, milk and dairy shops, electric vehicle charging stations and gyms. Only one dish may be served at wedding functions.

Requests for exemption will be considered on a case-by-case basis. The notification adds that provincial and regional governments may also consider adopting similar austerity measures.

The measures come as Pakistan grapples with an energy shock triggered by the Gulf conflict and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz. Officials are trying to avoid a repeat of the early business closures that had to be enforced in April, as the country’s power grid and fuel supply chain remain under strain.

Earlier this week, the government reviewed a wider set of options, including a so-called petroleum smart lockdown that drew warnings from traders. Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik has separately said the country’s petrol stocks are secured for September and October.

Economists have long argued that visible cuts in official spending are necessary to build public trust whenever citizens are asked to bear higher fuel costs. By pairing restrictions on the state machinery with measured changes to commercial hours, the government appears to be spreading the burden, while exemptions for health, food supply and essential services protect daily life.

The move complements the Prime Minister’s fuel relief scheme for motorcyclists and small-vehicle owners, signalling a dual strategy of cutting consumption while cushioning low-income households.