Lahore Rain Expected Today as AQI Climbs to 147

LAHORE: Intermittent rain is expected in Lahore today and tomorrow, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast. At the same time, the provincial capital’s air quality has deteriorated sharply, placing Lahore sixth on the list of the world’s most polluted cities.

The PMD has also warned of heavy rain, hailstorms and strong winds across much of the country until September 17. It cautioned that downpours could cause urban flooding in several major cities, including Lahore, and landslides in hilly areas.

According to the Met Office, Lahore’s current temperature was recorded at 29°C. The minimum is expected to be 22°C and the maximum could reach 33°C.

Wind speed in the city was recorded at 5 kilometres per hour, while humidity climbed to 75 percent. With such weak winds and high humidity, the weather feels muggy until the rain arrives.

The PMD said intermittent showers are likely to continue in Lahore today and tomorrow.

Lahore ranked sixth among the world’s most polluted cities, with the city’s average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 147. That falls in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category on the commonly used AQI scale.

Some neighbourhoods recorded even worse readings. The AQI was 161 in Allama Iqbal Town, 153 in Model Town and 152 around Burki Road, all within the “unhealthy” range, where even healthy people may begin to feel the effects.

The readings mark a clear reversal from earlier this week, when the city’s AQI had fallen to 86 as a rain window opened. The Environment Protection Agency had also recently said that anti-smog measures were improving Lahore’s air quality. The latest spike shows how quickly conditions can change when winds drop and emissions build up. A recent study found that fossil fuels contribute more than twice as much black carbon to Lahore’s air as biomass.

Rain usually helps settle airborne pollutants, so the expected showers may offer temporary relief. Children, the elderly and people with asthma or heart conditions are nonetheless advised to limit prolonged outdoor activity while readings remain high.

In its advisory issued at on September 15, the PMD said more rain with strong winds, dust storms and thunder was expected overnight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad and south-eastern Sindh.

On Wednesday (Today), the department forecast more rain with strong winds, dust storms and thunder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad and north-eastern Balochistan, with heavy rain and hail expected at a few places. The weather elsewhere in the plains is expected to stay partly cloudy.

Most districts of Punjab are expected to remain partly cloudy. Rain with strong winds, dust storms and thunder is likely in Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Layyah, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and surrounding areas. Heavy rain and hail are also expected at a few places.

The PMD warned that until September 17, heavy rain could cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Lahore.

It also warned of flash flooding in local rivers and hill torrents in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Landslides may occur in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir, which could disrupt roads and travel.

The department also cautioned that heavy rain, hailstorms, strong winds and lightning could damage weak structures, including solar panels, electricity poles and billboards.

Residents of low-lying areas should avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, stay away from electricity poles, loose wires and billboards, and secure rooftop solar panels where possible. Tourists and travellers heading to Murree, Galiyat and northern areas should check road conditions before setting out because of the landslide risk. Anyone facing an emergency can call Rescue 1122.