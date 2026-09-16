Punjab, NADRA Amend Deal to Offer Digital Arms Licence Credentials

LAHORE: Arms licence holders in Punjab will soon be able to carry verifiable digital versions of their licences on their phones, after the Punjab Home Department approved a new amendment to its agreement with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Under the new system, citizens will be able to obtain the digital credentials of their Punjab arms licences instantly through the Pak ID Wallet, NADRA’s digital identity platform.

According to official documents, the term of the agreement between the Punjab Home Department and NADRA has been extended to December 31, 2026. The agreement will apply for the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2026.

Two technical provisions have been removed from the revised agreement. The clause providing for single sign-on authentication has been dropped, and a clause allowing a shared or common login has also been taken out because of technical and security concerns.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) had also recommended removing the single sign-on clause. The amended agreement was approved after its legal review was completed.

Single sign-on systems allow users to access several connected services with one set of login details. While convenient, they can widen the risk if a single account or connection is compromised. For a database as sensitive as weapons licensing, which links citizens’ identities to legally held firearms, the decision to drop shared access points reflects a cautious approach to data protection.

Officials said the digital system will make verification of arms licences easier, faster and more secure.

Through the digital credentials, licence holders will be able to prove and verify the status of their licences whenever required, for example during police checks, without depending solely on paper documents that can be lost, damaged or forged.

Instant verification against official records is expected to make it harder to pass off fake or expired licences, a recurring problem in the enforcement of weapons laws.

The move comes as authorities in Punjab tighten controls on the public display and misuse of weapons. The provincial government recently imposed Section 144 across Punjab until September 17, banning rallies, sit-ins and the display of weapons amid security alerts. Lahore police have also been acting against celebratory gunfire, including a recent case in which Lytton Road police arrested a man for aerial firing in public.

A reliable, instantly verifiable licence record helps police distinguish lawful licence holders from those carrying weapons illegally, which is central to both public safety and fairness to law-abiding citizens.

The digital licence initiative is part of a broader shift by Punjab departments towards technology-based services. The Punjab Revenue Authority, for instance, recently set up a digital monitoring cell to curb tax evasion.

Linking arms licences to NADRA’s national identity platform also means licence records are anchored to verified identity data, reducing duplication and manual paperwork.

Citizens should obtain their digital credentials only through NADRA’s official Pak ID Wallet and should avoid unofficial websites or intermediaries claiming to offer the service. Details on the rollout are expected to be shared by the Home Department and NADRA.