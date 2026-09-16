Hania Aamir Begins Boxing Training With Champion Usman Wazir

LAHORE: Actress Hania Aamir has started boxing training under Usman Wazir, the WBO Youth World Champion from Gilgit, who says an announcement about her first fight is expected soon.

According to sources, Hania is training with Wazir in Islamabad almost every day and is taking it seriously.

Alongside his own training, Wazir has taken on the role of coach and is busy teaching Hania the sport. He says she has good potential for boxing.

According to Wazir, Hania’s first fight will be announced soon. He said he is working to turn her into a boxer, and that a boxing bout will be arranged for her in the future.

Hania is one of Pakistan’s most popular actresses, with a large social media following at home and abroad. She has previously tried singing as well, and her boxing training has now put her in the spotlight again.

Her move into the ring surprised many fans who know her mainly for romantic and comedic roles on television. Stars trying physically demanding sports is not new internationally, but it is rare in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, which is partly why the news has drawn so much attention.

Usman Wazir, from Gilgit, is among Pakistan’s best-known young professional boxers. As a WBO Youth World Champion, he has helped raise interest in professional boxing in a country where cricket dominates.

Having a celebrity trainee could bring more attention to the sport, particularly among young people and women, whose participation in combat sports in Pakistan has been growing but remains limited.

Not everyone is convinced. Some people associated with boxing have expressed reservations about Hania’s boxing abilities, saying that natural talent and consistent hard training matter as much as enthusiasm.

According to them, the sport demands physical endurance, quick reflexes and the ability to change position rapidly in the ring, skills that cannot be gained from passion or social media videos alone.

Their concerns reflect a wider debate about celebrity involvement in combat sports. Supporters say such ventures bring visibility and new audiences, while critics worry they can reduce a demanding discipline to a publicity exercise or put untrained people at risk of injury.

No date, venue or opponent has yet been announced for Hania’s first fight, and details are expected to become clearer once the announcement Wazir has spoken of is made. The report did not include any comment from Hania herself on her plans. Whether she treats boxing as a serious sporting pursuit or a personal fitness challenge will likely shape how both fans and the boxing community respond.

Whatever the outcome, Hania’s training highlights boxing as a fitness and self-defence discipline. Coaches often say boxing workouts build cardiovascular strength, coordination and mental focus, and more women in Pakistan’s cities have been joining boxing and martial arts classes in recent years.

If a bout does go ahead, attention will turn to the level of opposition, safety arrangements and whether it is a competitive fight or an exhibition. Fans will be watching for the announcement Wazir has promised.