Democracy Is a Continuous Process, Says Maryam Nawaz

In her message for the day, the Punjab chief minister called democracy a journey towards a balanced welfare society and said a systematic anti-corruption campaign is under way in the province.

LAHORE: Democracy is not merely a political system but a continuous process of ensuring the active participation of people in development, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

In a message marking the International Day of Democracy, the chief minister said the day was meant to highlight the importance of democratic values. She described democracy as a journey towards a balanced welfare society.

“Democracy is the only way to achieve political, economic and social stability,” she said.

The chief minister named three things she considers essential for democracy to succeed: an informed citizenry, honest leadership and the rule of law.

She also said the supremacy of the Constitution is the essence of democracy, and that an active civil society and effective institutions are crucial for promoting and strengthening democratic traditions.

Maryam Nawaz described accountability as a key pillar of democracy and reaffirmed her government’s resolve to hold corrupt elements to account.

A systematic campaign against corruption is under way in Punjab, she said.

That campaign has recently become more visible. The provincial government set up a secret cell and activated helpline 1350 earlier this month, and the helpline received a flood of complaints in its first ten days. Her message frames that effort not only as governance reform but as part of a broader democratic obligation.

The chief minister stressed that tolerance, reconciliation and the continuity of parliamentary traditions are essential for promoting democratic values.

Taken together, the message emphasised institutions, constitutional supremacy and dialogue rather than any single political event. It placed democracy within a framework of service delivery and development, a theme her government has repeatedly used to describe its agenda.

The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Democracy in 2007, and it has been observed every year on September 15 since 2008. The day is an opportunity for governments, parliaments and civil society to review the state of democracy and the principles it rests on, including human rights, free participation and accountable government.

For Pakistan, the occasion invites reflection on a democratic journey marked by interruptions, transitions and the steady growth of elected institutions. Successive elected governments completing their terms in recent years has been widely seen as an important sign of institutional continuity.

One practical test of the principles in the chief minister’s message will be local government. In Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan has agreed in principle to hold local body polls between December 15 and January 15.

Local councils are often described as the level of democracy closest to citizens, handling sanitation, streets and local development. Elected local governments are also where the “active participation of people in development” described in the chief minister’s message most directly takes shape.

The International Day of Democracy is observed by governments and opposition parties, rights groups and civic organisations alike, often with differing assessments of democratic health. Political parties in Pakistan continue to debate issues such as space for dissent, fairness of elections and the balance between accountability and political victimisation.

The chief minister’s message sets out the Punjab government’s view of what democracy requires.