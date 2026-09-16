Nauman Ijaz Rules Out Son Zaviyar for His Biopic

LAHORE: Veteran Pakistani actor Nauman Ijaz has said he does not think his son Zaviyar could play him in a biopic, adding that a film on his life would only be made if he writes about it himself, because his life has been marked by great hardship.

The senior actor made the remarks during a recent podcast appearance, where he was asked who could portray him if a film were ever made on his life.

The host asked whether his son, Zaviyar, would be the obvious choice for the role. Nauman Ijaz replied that he did not believe Zaviyar could play him in his biopic.

The answer drew attention because Zaviyar, who has followed his father into the entertainment industry, would seem to many fans a natural fit, given the family resemblance and shared profession. Nauman Ijaz did not explain his reasoning in detail, but his reply suggested he sees the story of his life as something that would be difficult for anyone else to capture.

The host then asked whether American actor Denzel Washington could take on the role.

Instead of dismissing the idea, Nauman Ijaz spoke about a video of Washington he had watched. In it, he said, Washington explains that he wakes up in the morning, looks up and thanks his Creator for his blessings, much in the way Muslims recite their prayers.

The response reflected the actor’s admiration for Washington’s spiritual outlook rather than a direct comment on his suitability for the part, and it resonated with an audience familiar with Nauman Ijaz’s own reflective public persona.

Nauman Ijaz said he did not know whether he would ever play himself in a biopic, or whether a biopic on his life would be made at all.

A film on his life would only be made, he said, when he himself writes about his life, because he has faced many difficulties and his life has been very hard.

Nauman Ijaz is one of Pakistan’s most recognisable screen actors, known for intense character roles across decades on television. He has also hosted the political satire and talk show G Sarkar, which introduced him to a wider audience beyond drama.

His comments on hardship offer a rare personal note from an actor whose on-screen confidence has often masked the struggles he has spoken of only occasionally in public.

Biopics remain relatively rare in Pakistan’s film and television industry compared with neighbouring markets, though interest has grown in stories about the country’s artists, writers and public figures. Nauman Ijaz’s suggestion that only he could tell his story honestly points to a common concern among artists; that the most personal chapters of a life are best written by the person who lived them.

His reluctance to hand the role to anyone else, even his own son, also reflects how closely many veteran performers guard their personal histories, preferring to shape their legacy on their own terms rather than leave it to scriptwriters and producers.

Now, fans will have to wait to see whether the actor turns to writing his own story.