Pakistan U19 Crush England by 200 Runs to Clinch Series 3-1

WORMSLEY, England: Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team completed a commanding 3-1 series win over England Under-19 on their tour of England. They won the fourth and final Youth One-Day International by 200 runs.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 350 for four in their 50 overs. Captain Farhan Yousaf led the way with an unbeaten 80 off just 54 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

Usman Khan and Jahangir Bilal each scored 79. Ahmed Hussain added a fluent 63 off 53 balls to keep the scoring rate high through the middle and later overs.

Chasing 351, England started briskly. Captain Ralphie Albert scored 46 off 24 balls and Isaac Mohammed 32 off 20. Once both were dismissed, the innings fell apart, and England slid from 81 for two to 150 all out in 20.4 overs.

Ahmed Hussain completed an outstanding all-round performance with three wickets for 16 runs in 2.4 overs. Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Sayyam and Jahangir Bilal took two wickets each, with Jahangir conceding only two runs for his.

Pakistan set the tone in the first Youth ODI at Arundel on September 9, winning by 177 runs. Usman Khan hit 151 off 136 balls and Farhan Yousaf made 115, sharing a 268-run third-wicket partnership, before Mohammad Sayyam took four wickets.

The final match at Sir Paul Getty’s Ground in Wormsley showed the depth of the side, with contributions from top-order batters, all-rounders and bowlers alike.

Farhan Yousaf’s leadership has been a highlight of the tour. The right-handed batter had already captained Pakistan to the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup title in December 2025, and his batting in England, including a century in the first match and a quick unbeaten 80 in the last, has strengthened his standing as one of the country’s most promising young cricketers.

The 15-member squad, announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board in August, included fast bowlers Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan, Rizwanullah and Umar Zaib, spinners Mohammad Huzaifa and Niqab Shafiq, all-rounders Aliyan Salman, Ahmad Hussain, Jahangir Bilal and Hayam Khan, and wicketkeepers Hamza Zahoor and Abdul Qadir. Several players were making their international debuts at this level.

Former Test cricketer Shahid Anwar is head coach, supported by Rao Iftikhar Anjum (fast bowling), Zohaib Khan (spin bowling) and Humayun Farhat (fielding). The tour began with a Youth Test at Arundel Castle on September 2.

Beyond the captain, several players stood out over the series. Usman Khan’s big century in the opening match and his 79 in the finale showed consistency at the top of the order. Ahmed Hussain’s 63 and three wickets in the last game made him one of the tour’s most valuable all-rounders, while Mohammad Sayyam led the pace attack with incisive spells. Jahangir Bilal’s 79 and two wickets for just two runs in the final match also showed the side’s all-round depth.

Under-19 series in English conditions are a valuable test for young players, who have to adjust to swing, seam movement and changeable weather. Beating England convincingly away from home is a strong sign for Pakistan’s pathway system and a pointer to players who may move into domestic and senior cricket in the coming years.