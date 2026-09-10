Jia Ali Breaks Silence on Old Scandal Linked to Masarrat Misbah’s Husband

LAHORE: Pakistani supermodel and actress Jia Ali has spoken publicly for the first time about a scandal from early in her career. She had been accused of having an affair with the husband of Masarrat Misbah, the well-known beautician, businesswoman and social activist.

Speaking on a podcast, Jia Ali described how the rumours started, how they affected her work, and how she later rebuilt her career in modelling and acting.

Jia Ali started her career at Masarrat Misbah’s salon when she was only 18. She was later let go from the job. After that, her name was linked with Masarrat Misbah’s husband, Aamir.

The matter became more serious when Masarrat Misbah and Aamir’s marriage ended.

On the podcast, Jia Ali said Masarrat Misbah had tried to stop her from certain things because her own marriage was in trouble. She said she was very young at the time and could not fully understand the problems or the situation.

She said that after the couple divorced, her name was linked with Masarrat Misbah’s husband and turned into a scandal because she was a young model.

She said the controversy led to her being barred from working in some places. She later succeeded in modelling and acting anyway.

Masarrat Misbah had not publicly responded to Jia Ali’s latest remarks at the time of filing.

Masarrat Misbah is one of the best-known names in Pakistan’s beauty industry. She founded the Depilex salon chain and is known for her charity work with acid attack survivors through the Depilex Smileagain Foundation. Her public standing was one reason the rumours drew so much attention at the time.

Jia Ali’s account reflects a common complaint in the entertainment industry: that young women starting their careers take the blame in personal disputes involving older, more powerful people.

Punjab Arts Council Issues Notices Over Stage Performances

In a separate development in Lahore’s entertainment scene, the Punjab Council of the Arts is continuing its crackdown on indecent performances and inappropriate dialogue in theatres.

Several performers, drama producers and theatre managements have been served notices for violating the relevant Act. According to sources, notices have also been issued to a number of drama producers and theatre managements under that Act.

The council has decided to keep taking action against breaches of the code of conduct in theatres.

Stage Drama Under Scrutiny

Lahore’s commercial stage has long been criticised for dances and double-meaning dialogue that authorities say go beyond acceptable limits. Theatre owners and performers, however, say the stage supports hundreds of livelihoods and that audiences decide what sells.

The latest notices follow the council’s action against individual performers, including a notice to stage actress Urooj Malik.

Critics of the crackdown say enforcing standards based on “decency” can be subjective. Supporters say family audiences have been driven away from theatres and need to be brought back. Taken together, Jia Ali’s interview and the Arts Council notices point to the same tension in Pakistan’s entertainment industry between public image, professional opportunity and control over who gets to work.