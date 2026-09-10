Pakistan U19 Crush England by 177 Runs as Usman Khan Hits 151

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 177 runs in the first one-day international. Usman Khan and captain Farhan Yousuf both scored centuries, and Muhammad Siyam took four wickets. The win gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The second match will be played on September 12 in Guildford.

Pakistan batted first and made 332 for 9 in their 50 overs. Usman Khan scored 151 and Farhan Yousuf 115.

The two put on 268 runs for the third wicket, a record partnership that decided the match and gave Pakistan a total England could not get near.

For Farhan Yousuf, the century justified the selectors’ choice. He was named to lead the squad on the England tour last month. A captain’s hundred in the opening match of an away series will help build confidence in the squad.

England were bowled out for 155 in 35.1 overs while chasing 333. Muhammad Siyam took 4 for 39, and the hosts never came close to the target.

Before the tour, the squad prepared with an attack built around spin, and team management will be pleased with how well the bowling held together in English conditions.

Series like this matter well beyond the result. Young players get experience of English pitches and conditions, and that experience is valuable for those hoping to move up to senior cricket. The PCB’s recent launch of 20 regional U19 academies shows the board wants to develop more players at this level.

Javelin Gets a Speed Gun: World Athletics Tests Sensor Technology

In athletics, World Athletics has decided to bring new technology to javelin throwing. Fans will now be able to see the speed of a throw, much as they see a fast bowler’s speed in cricket.

World Athletics has signed an agreement with TDK to fit sensors inside javelins. The sensor will record data about the javelin’s flight until it lands. This includes the time it takes to land, its height, its speed and its flight path.

World Athletics says the technology will help athletes analyse their performance in more detail and improve it.

Trial in Budapest Today

The new javelin, developed by World Athletics and TDK together, will be tested in Budapest today.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga and world champion Keshorn Walcott will throw during the trial. Japan’s Haruka, the Olympic champion in women’s javelin, will also be present, along with Hungary’s junior national champion.

Why Pakistani Fans Should Care

Javelin has a special place in Pakistan since Arshad Nadeem won Olympic gold at Paris 2024 with an Olympic record throw of 92.97 metres. Detailed flight data could help coaches here as well. Release speed, angle and trajectory are the factors that decide distance, and until now they have mostly been measured with expensive video analysis in top training centres.

If the technology is approved for competition, broadcasters could show release speed on screen as cricket shows bowling speed. That could make field events more interesting to watch. For Pakistan’s developing throwers, better data could also help reduce the gap in coaching resources.