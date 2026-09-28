Police Acting Swiftly Against Tribal Clashes, Honour Crimes: DIG Abbasi

LARKANA: DIG Larkana Range Shiraz Nazir Abbasi has said that no one involved in the aerial firing incident in which members of the Khokhar community were killed will be given any concession. He said police had arrested the main suspect, and raids and search operations were continuing to apprehend the remaining accused and bring them to justice in accordance with the law.

Speaking to The Lahore Times correspondent in an exclusive interview at his office, the DIG said police were taking the incident seriously and had intensified ongoing operations against criminal elements.

Abbasi said police were fulfilling their responsibilities in dealing with tribal clashes and so-called honour crimes in various parts of interior Sindh. He said police sometimes register cases as the complainant themselves, but noted that when suspects are not convicted, some return to crime after escaping the legal process.

He stressed the need for further reforms in the justice system, saying effective punishment under the law was essential to deter serious crime.

Crackdown Against Drugs Continues

The DIG said a comprehensive crackdown on narcotics was under way across all districts of Larkana Division and would continue until the drug menace was eliminated. He urged citizens to identify and report drug dealers in their neighbourhoods so police could take timely action.

He also expressed concern over the kidnapping of journalist Azeem Siyal, describing the incident as regrettable.

Improvement in Katcha Areas

Discussing the security situation in the Katcha areas of Shikarpur, Kandhkot and Kashmore, Abbasi said the situation had improved considerably compared with the past.

He said Operation Najat Mehran Phase-II was producing positive results, with law enforcement agencies continuing coordinated efforts to restore peace and normal life in the affected areas.

According to the DIG, three dangerous dacoits wanted in 54 serious criminal cases surrendered to Kashmore Police during the operation. They were identified as Gulzar Bhangwar, Mohib Bhangwar and Wazir Ahmed Kosh. The suspects were wanted in cases involving murder, kidnapping for ransom, attacks on police and other serious crimes.

‘Children Holding Books Instead of Weapons’

The DIG said improving educational opportunities for children, particularly those living in the Katcha areas, was essential for building a peaceful future.

“It is encouraging to see children in the Katcha areas holding pens and books instead of weapons,” he said, adding that the improved security situation would be maintained through continued operations and coordinated efforts.

He reiterated that police would continue action against criminal elements and would not allow those involved in serious crimes to escape accountability.