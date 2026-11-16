Lahore’s AQI Hits 306 as Paragon City Tops 469 And Rain Stays Away

Ten monitored neighbourhoods all sit above 200, the eastern edge of the city again records the worst air and the Met Office offers no rain to wash it out.

LAHORE: Lahore returned to the top of the world’s most polluted cities with an air quality index of 306, a level classed as hazardous, in the latest readings carried by local broadcasters, while the Met Office said there was no rain in sight to clear the haze.

The citywide number hid wide gaps between neighbourhoods. Paragon City on the eastern fringe recorded 469, followed by Gulberg II at 406, Iqbal Town at 388, Cantt at 360 and MM Alam Road at 358.

Model Town stood at 320, Chaman Park at 285, DHA Phase V at 270, Bedian Road at 252 and Askari X at 212. Not one of the ten locations fell below 200, the threshold at which air is considered very unhealthy for everyone, and the reading at Paragon City was more than double that at Askari X.

Rankings shift, air does not

Lahore’s place on the global table moved through the weekend without the air improving much. Aaj News put the city first on Sunday with an average of 235 and a high of 298 on Canal Road. A report on Monday morning by The Gulf Observer, citing a global monitoring website, placed Lahore second at 291 behind Dhaka at 355, with Karachi sixth at 174.

The differences largely reflect the hour of measurement and the monitors used rather than any change in the weather. Smog readings in the city typically climb overnight and in the early morning, when cooler air traps pollution near the ground, and ease in the afternoon.

The monitoring site aqi.in showed fine particulate matter, PM2.5, at 224 micrograms per cubic metre in the early hours of Monday. That is about 15 times the World Health Organization’s 24-hour guideline of 15 micrograms.

No help from the sky

The Met Office reported a temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, with a high of 27 and a low of 13 expected, humidity at 71% and wind at just 3 km per hour. Still air and high moisture are the conditions in which smog settles and stays.

That is a reversal from last week, when rain and thunderstorms were forecast for Lahore and the city’s index eased from a peak of 647 recorded on Nov. 9. The relief proved short.

Paragon City’s position at the top of the local list is becoming a pattern. The same locality led the city at 548 on Nov. 5 and stood at 513 on Nov. 2, according to figures published by The Nation and Daily Times, which suggests a persistent local source on the eastern side of Lahore rather than a passing plume.

Health experts quoted in the reports advised residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor trips and to wear masks when they do go out. Parents should note that the province has said there will be no early winter break for schools, so children will continue to commute through the worst hours of the morning.

Punjab’s environment officials have blamed part of this month’s pollution on smoke drifting across the border from Indian Punjab and from Diwali fireworks. The neighbourhood data points to a second problem that is entirely local, and it is one the city can measure street by street.