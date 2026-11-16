Punjab’s AI Climate Observatory Still Has No Opening Date

Eighteen months after the project was approved, the chief minister calls the Lahore facility a milestone but gives no cost, site or completion timeline.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has described the Punjab Climate Observatory being built in Lahore as the first project of its kind in Pakistan, but her statement left out the three details residents of the country’s smoggiest city most want to know, which are when it opens, where it stands and what it costs.

In a post on X on Sunday, she said the centre would monitor air quality, water, soil and weather in real time, backed by an artificial intelligence system for climate analysis. It would strengthen forecasting, early warnings and flood prediction, she said.

Alhamdulillah! A glimpse of the work in progress on the upcoming Punjab Climate Observatory in Lahore, envisioned as Pakistan’s first of its kind facility and a landmark step towards realizing our vision of a climate resilient Punjab and Pakistan.



We envision the Punjab Climate… pic.twitter.com/oAFZQftjT3 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 15, 2026

The facility is also meant to house environmental data resources and research laboratories for young scientists and to bring international research partnerships under one roof. The chief minister said the aim was to make Punjab a regional leader in climate innovation.

Approved in May 2025

The idea is not new. The observatory was approved on May 19, 2025, at a meeting chaired by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, when the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, presented a technical report, according to Radio Pakistan and Daily Times. It was billed then as the largest in the region.

Dawn reported that the feasibility plan covered budget needs, equipment procurement and land acquisition, and that the chief minister later ordered work to be speeded up. Sunday’s statement described the facility as under construction and offered no completion date.

The gap matters because the problems the observatory is supposed to track have not waited. Large parts of Punjab were inundated in the 2025 monsoon floods, and Lahore has spent much of this month at or near the top of global pollution rankings, with the city’s index easing from a peak of 647 only last week.

Data before policy

A working observatory could change how the province argues about smog. At present, officials attribute a share of winter pollution to smoke crossing from India while critics point to traffic, kilns and industry at home, and neither side has a public, continuous, source-level record to settle the matter. Independent experts have already faulted the province over missed artificial rain during an earlier spike.

The project also fits a wider legislative push. Punjab is drafting a climate law with UNDP support, modelled on British and Swiss legislation, and binding targets of that kind are only as good as the measurements behind them.

Two questions will decide whether the observatory earns the label of milestone. The first is whether its data will be published openly and in real time, so that universities, farmers and city residents can use it, or kept within government. The second is who will run it, since an AI system trained on patchy sensors will produce confident forecasts of limited use.

The chief minister said the facility would support water conservation, climate-resilient agriculture, forest protection and evidence-based policymaking. Those are sound goals for a province that feeds much of the country. A published timeline would make them easier to hold the government to.